(MENAFN) Israeli warplanes recently launched a series of targeting various locations in Damascus and Homs, including several military sites along Syria’s coast. According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, the raids approximately 36 civilians. The strikes, which included bombings of weapons depots, caused cascading explosions, particularly in the city of Tartous, marking the most intense attack on the coast since 2012. These airstrikes resulted in significant damage, including the destruction of homes in Bamlaka village, located along the Drikish-Tartous road, which was partially closed due to the ongoing raids. The targeted areas included strategic locations such as the 23rd Air Defense Brigade near Harisoun village, missile depots, and air defense sites near Bamlaka, as well as positions in the Akkar plain and Barracks 107 in Tartous.



The Syrian Observatory noted that these attacks were part of Israel's ongoing campaign, which has seen 473 airstrikes since January 8, focusing on military targets like weapons and missile depots, radar systems, and air defenses. Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced a plan to expand settlements in the occupied Golan Heights, including a proposal to double the population of the area and encourage demographic growth. The plan, which targets the Katzrin settlement, was recently approved by the Israeli government. This development comes amid heightened tensions between Israel and Syria, exacerbated by the ongoing airstrikes and the broader regional conflict.

