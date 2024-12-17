NATO’s standing NATO mine countermeasures group 2 leadership changes

(MENAFN) The leadership of NATO’s Standing Mine Countermeasures Group 2 (SNMCMG-2), which oversees naval mine operations and training in the Mediterranean, Black Sea, and Aegean, has been handed over from Romania to Turkey.



At a ceremony on Monday at the Mine Fleet Command in the Turkish coastal town of Erdek, Naval Captain Kursat Kurnaz took command from Romania’s Captain Sebastian Barote.



Turkey will lead the group for the seventh time until July 5 of next year.



During the event, Kurnaz was presented with the SNMCMG-2 Commodore pennant aboard the flagship TCG YZB Gungor Durmus.



Rear Admiral Stefan Pauly, Chief of Operations at NATO’s Allied Maritime Command, praised Turkey’s significant role in NATO and regional security.



He acknowledged the outgoing commander’s efforts and welcomed Kurnaz, expressing full confidence in his leadership.



Over the previous six months, the mine countermeasures group successfully mitigated threats, carried out clearance missions, and exhibited exceptional professionalism, embodying NATO’s "strength and its commitment to ensuring peace and stability," Pauly stated.



Kurnaz expressed pride in leading such a skilled team and vowed to carry out his duties with professionalism and unwavering dedication to NATO’s principles.

