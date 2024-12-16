(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) Australian developers win at the 19th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final



OVER 130 LEADING DEVELOPERS AND DESIGN PRACTICES FROM ACROSS ASIA GATHER IN BANGKOK FOR FINALE OF 2024 AWARDS SERIES, SEVEN OF WHICH ARE FROM AUSTRALIA

SYDNEY, AU, Dec 17, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - The 19th Annual PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final, supported by V-ZUG Thailand, last Friday revealed the region's finest and outstanding developers at The Athenee Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Bangkok.









The conclusion of the 2024 PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards series hosted over 130 award-winning finalists from across Asia, elevating their achievements on the international stage.

Zhuhai Huafa Properties Co., Ltd. was honoured as the Best Developer in Asia-a first for the company.

This marked one of five wins for companies representing Mainland China. Winners from Mainland China included Lead8, awarded for its projects MixC Changchun and K11 Shanghai, Huaihai Middle Road. Other winning design practices were Jiang & Associates Creative Design, which won for ALIBABA BEIJING CHAOYANG SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY PARK, and Sybarite, which won for SKP Chengdu.

Developers from Hong Kong and Macau also excelled with four winning titles. Winners included China Resources Land (Overseas) Limited and Poly Property (Hong Kong) Co., Limited, winning for PANO HARBOUR; Lek Hang Group for Hotel Central Macau; Lofter Group Limited for 1 Ki Lung Street; and New Orient Group for San Tung Fong Commerical Inn North Wing (Former LokKok Restaurant Building).

Australia garnered seven wins, three of which went to BLVD by OSK Property. Other champions included BHC Property, winning for Mercer; FY Property, Kooringa Group, MA Financial, CPDM for Chatswood Garden; Golden Sedayu for Burswood Point; and Jean Yip Developments for Elements at Carousel.

The Philippines emerged as the most awarded market with 12 accolades. Federal Land, Inc. stood out as Best Luxury Developer (Asia), accompanied by a win for Riverpark, while Federal Land NRE Global, Inc. gained the Best Breakthrough Developer (Asia) title. Aboitiz InfraCapital Economic Estates was honoured as Best Industrial Developer (Asia), supported by a win for LIMA Estate.

Adding to the Philippines' impressive tally were titles for RLC Residences, winning for The Residences at The Westin Manila; Robinsons Offices for GBF Center 1; and work for work Robinsons Summit Center. Alveo Land won for Viento at Cerca while Sunshine Fort North Bonifacio Realty Development Corporation won for MITSUKOSHI BGC.

The Estate Makati-a collaboration between SM Development Corporation (SMDC) and Federal Land-received two titles. This year's PropertyGuru Icon Award was presented to Henry T. Sy, Jr., non-executive director and chairman of the board at SM Prime Holdings, by the editorial team of Property Report by PropertyGuru, the official magazine of the Awards.

A wide array of companies from Malaysia triumphed with 11 wins. They included Bangsar Heights Pavilion, winning for Quayside JBCC; Berinda Group for Ponderosa Callista; City Motors Group for Alfa Bangsar; Eupe Corporation Berhad for Helix2 @ PJ South; Gunung Impian Development Sdn Bhd for Iconia Garden Residence; Iskandar Investment Berhad for Medini Innopolis; JLand Group Sdn Bhd for Sanubari @ Bandar Dato Onn; Malton Berhad for The Park 2 Pavilion Bukit Jalil; Sime Darby Property Berhad for Serenia Industrial Park; Tropicana Corporation Berhad for Avisa Residences, Tropicana Alam; and Triterra Sdn Bhd for The MET Corporate Towers.

Indonesia celebrated eight wins, led by Paramount Land, winner of the Best Township Developer (Asia) title. Sinar Mas Land garnered multiple titles for BSD City and Biomedical Campus, as well as its joint ventures: Greenland International Industrial Center (GIIC) at Kota Deltamas by JV Sinar Mas Land & Sojitz Corporation and Navapark by PT. Bumi Parama Wisesa, Hongkong Land & Sinar Mas Land J/V.

Other victorious developers from Indonesia were DM Projects Group, winning for Salty Jim Villa; PT Adhi Commuter Properti Tbk. for LRT City Cibubur; and Summarecon Group for Flora at Summarecon Bandung

Singapore continued its winning streak with eight wins. UOL Group Limited was recognised as both Best Sustainable Developer (Asia) and Best Hospitality Developer (Asia), with Meyer Blue winning an award for both UOL Group Limited and Singapore Land Group Limited. Pan Pacific Orchard meanwhile yielded a win for both UOL Group Limited and Pan Pacific Hotels Group.

Similarly, GuocoLand and Hong Leong Holdings Limited jointly won for Lentor Mansion. TID Pte. Ltd. won Best Lifestyle Developer (Asia), alongside a win for Lentoria, while FRX Capital Private Limited was named Best Boutique Developer

(Asia).

Thailand earned four titles, with Sansiri Public Company Limited winning for BuGaan Pattanakarn and Narasiri Phahol-Watcharapol. AP (Thailand) Public Company Limited also represented the kingdom with a win for The City Rama5-Nakhon In while APAC Land won for APAC Tower.

Also claiming four titles, Vietnam emerged victorious with Phu Long Real Estates Corporation named as

Best Community Developer (Asia). Gamuda Land won two titles for Eaton Park while Ecopark scored a win for Ecovillage Saigon River.

From Japan, Niseko Woodlands Limited won for Grand Tsuru Niseko while Yoichi Dreams was recognised for Kisin.

Saudi Arabia debuted at the Grand Final with Oud Real-Estate Development Company winning Best Mixed Use Developer (Asia), following a series of wins during the inaugural PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Middle East).

From Cambodia, LP Residences Co., Ltd. received a win for its Palm Springs project. By the Waters by Suryam Developers LLP meanwhile gained a recognition for India.

Jeremy Williams, managing director for Marketplaces at PropertyGuru Group, said: "PropertyGuru's commitment to a sustainable future in Asia is truly reflected in this year's award winners. By raising benchmarks for resilience and sustainability, we power communities to live, work, and thrive in tomorrow's cities. These accolades not only honour the efforts of developers and design practices but also inspire innovation that benefits property seekers, agents, and investors alike. As we celebrate the 19th edition of the Grand Final, we look forward to a wave of progress creating what's next for the region's built environment."

Jules Kay, general manager of PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards and Events, said:“The 2024 PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards series included many first-time accolades. We celebrated the strengths of emerging and established property markets, expanding to new regions and revisiting the region's leading real estate destinations. We also honoured individuals-industry legends and rising stars poised to change the game. Through the People's Choice Awards, we engaged with property buyers, giving them a platform to support developers who share their aspirations and values. We also recognised excellence in ESG, supporting those making our industry more sustainable for future generations of property seekers. It's an honour

to conclude this series by celebrating companies across a wide variety of real estate sectors and distinguishing multiple types of projects throughout Asia Pacific, a region that is becoming home to the cities of tomorrow.”

Thien Duong, chairperson of the Grand Final, said:“This year's winners across Asia Pacific have impressed the judges with their sustainable, functional masterplans and designs, spanning everything from expansive townships to livable homes and dynamic commercial spaces. Excellence in property development is incessantly redefined across the region, and we're happy to contribute to this ongoing evolution. Congratulations to the Gold Standard bearers of real estate across Asia Pacific.”

An independent panel of head judges from participating markets in the Awards selected the winners: Thien Duong, general director, GroupGSA Vietnam (Vietnam); Ajai A Kapoor, CEO, 360 degrees – Real Estate Services (India); Cyndy Tan Jarabata, president of TAJARA Leisure & Hospitality Group Inc. (Philippines); Eddie Guillemette, CEO, Midori no Ki (Japan); Datuk Ar. Ezumi Harzani Ismail, president, Malaysian Institute of Architects: 2020-2022 (Malaysia); Ivan

Lam​, executive director, international business, Charter Keck Cramer (Australia); Ken Ip, chairman, Asia MarTech Society (Mainland China); Kristin Thorsteins, co-founder & managing partner, Portman Investment

Pte Ltd (Singapore); Dr. Nirmal De Silva, director and CEO, Paramount Realty (Sri Lanka); Paul Tse, president, board of directors, Macao Association of Building Contractors and Developers (China – Hong Kong and Macau); Sorn Seap, president, Cambodian Valuers and Estate Agents Association (Cambodia); Suphin Mechuchep, CEO, Sen X Group PCL (Thailand); and Vivin Harsanto, senior director and head of advisory, JLL Indonesia (Indonesia).

HLB ensured the fairness, transparency, and credibility of the selection process under the supervision of Paul Ashburn of HLB International Real Estate Group. The global network of independent professional accounting firms and business advisers was recognised as the“2024 Network of the Year.”

The 19th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final was a highlight of PropertyGuru Week, which also featured the PropertyGuru Asia Real Estate Summit; the debut of the Awards in the Middle East; and the latest editions of the Awards in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Japan, India, Sri Lanka, and Cambodia.

Organised by PropertyGuru Group, the 19th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final is supported by gold sponsor V-ZUG Thailand; official portal partner PropertyGuru; official magazine Property Report by PropertyGuru; media partners Bridges, BusinessWorld, d+a Magazine, Detik, Hot Magazine, Kiripost, Kompas, Luxury Society Asia, Manila Bulletin, Pattaya Trader, Prop2morrow, REm, SquareRooms, Tatler Asia Homes, The Philippine Star, and Think of Living; supporting partner REHDA Institute; and official supervisor HLB.

For more information, email ... or visit the official website: AsiaPropertyAwards .

COMPLETE LIST OF WINNERS

19th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final

DEVELOPER AWARDS

Best Developer (Asia)

Zhuhai Huafa Properties Co., Ltd. – Mainland China (WINNER)

BHC Property – Australia

Home Lands Skyline (Pvt) Ltd – Sri Lanka

New World Development Company Limited – China – Hong Kong and Macau

Robinsons Land – Philippines

Signature Global (India) Limited – India

Sinar Mas Land – Indonesia

UOL Group Limited – Singapore

Best Luxury Developer (Asia)

Federal Land, Inc. – Philippines (WINNER)

Best Township Developer (Asia)

Paramount Land – Indonesia (WINNER)





Best Mixed Use Developer (Asia)

Oud Real-Estate Development Company – Saudi Arabia (WINNER)

Best Sustainable Developer (Asia)

UOL Group Limited – Singapore (WINNER)

King Square Development Co., Ltd. – Thailand

Best Industrial Developer (Asia)

Aboitiz InfraCapital Economic Estates – Philippines (WINNER)

Best Lifestyle Developer (Asia)

TID Pte. Ltd. – Singapore (WINNER)

Best Hospitality Developer (Asia)

UOL Group Limited – Singapore (WINNER)







Best Community Developer (Asia)

Phu Long Real Estates Corporation – Vietnam (WINNER)

Best Boutique Developer (Asia)

FRX Capital Private Limited – Singapore (WINNER)

Lofter Group Limited – China – Hong Kong and Macau







Best Breakthrough Developer (Asia)

Federal Land NRE Global, Inc. – Philippines (WINNER)

DEVELOPMENT AWARDS

Best Mega Township Development (Asia)

BSD City by Sinar Mas Land – Indonesia (WINNER)



Best Township Development (Asia)

Riverpark by Federal Land, Inc. – Philippines (WINNER)

Koh Pich City by OCIC Group – Cambodia

Summarecon Bogor by Summarecon Group – Indonesia







Best Mixed Use Development (Asia)

Burswood Point by Golden Sedayu – Australia (WINNER)



Gaysorn Village by Gaysorn Property Co., Ltd. – Thailand

KingsQuare by King Square Development Co., Ltd. – Thailand

Shenzhen Huafa Snow World by Zhuhai Huafa Properties Co., Ltd. – Mainland China

Best Ultra Luxury Condo Development (Asia)

The Estate Makati by SM Development Corp. and Federal Land – Philippines (WINNER)

Jianfa Zichen by Jianfa Fangdichan Jituan – Mainland China

Best Luxury Condo Development (Asia)

Meyer Blue by UOL Group Limited and Singapore Land Group Limited – Singapore (WINNER)



R&F Princess Cove Phase 2 - Seine Region by R&F Development Sdn Bhd. – Malaysia

The Seasons Residences by Sunshine Fort North Bonifacio Realty Development Corporation – Philippines

Waterdale Residencies, bordering Colombo 7 by Home Lands Skyline (Pvt) Ltd – Sri Lanka







Best High End Condo Development (Asia)

Viento at Cerca by Alveo Land – Philippines (WINNER)

Cerule at Solinea by Alveo Land – Philippines

Xi'an Huafa Lijun ‧Center Glorous by Zhuhai Huafa Properties Co., Ltd. – Mainland China

Best Condo Development (Asia)

The Estate Makati by SM Development Corp. and Federal Land – Philippines (WINNER)

BLVD by OSK Property – Australia

Lentor Mansion by GuocoLand and Hong Leong Holdings Limited – Singapore

The Pavilia Forest by Joint Venture by New World Development Company Limited & Far East Consortium International Limited – China – Hong Kong and Macau















Best Mid End Condo Development (Asia)

Helix2 @ PJ South by Eupe Corporation Berhad – Malaysia (WINNER)

Aspen Peak by Rumapadu by Harmas Land & Integrasi Transit Jakarta (ITJ) – Indonesia

Best Completed Condo Development (Asia)

The Park 2 Pavilion Bukit Jalil by Malton Berhad – Malaysia (WINNER)

Best Luxury Waterfront Condo Development (Asia)

PANO HARBOUR by China Resources Land (Overseas) Limited and Poly Property (Hong Kong) Co., Limited – China – Hong Kong and Macau (WINNER)

Meyer Blue by UOL Group Limited and Singapore Land Group Limited – Singapore

Best Waterfront Condo Development (Asia)

Eaton Park by Gamuda Land – Vietnam (WINNER)

Oceana Beach Resort Apartments & Villas - Wadduwa by Home Lands Skyline (Pvt) Ltd – Sri Lanka

The Residences at Terrazas de Punta Fuego by Landco Pacific Corporation – Philippines

























Best Connectivity Condo Development (Asia)

1 Ki Lung Street by Lofter Group Limited – China – Hong Kong and Macau (WINNER)

Best TOD Condo Development (Asia)

LRT City Cibubur by PT Adhi Commuter Properti Tbk. – Indonesia (WINNER)

Best Investment Condo Development (Asia)

Elements at Carousel by Jean Yip Developments – Australia (WINNER)

Best Lifestyle Condo Development (Asia)

The Residences at The Westin Manila by RLC Residences – Philippines (WINNER)

Best Eco Friendly Condo Development (Asia)







Alfa Bangsar by City Motors Group – Malaysia (WINNER)

Best Ultra Luxury Housing / Landed Development (Asia)

BuGaan Pattanakarn by Sansiri Public Company Limited – Thailand (WINNER)

Best Luxury Housing / Landed Development (Asia)

Narasiri Phahol-Watcharapol by Sansiri Public Company Limited – Thailand (WINNER)



Best Housing / Landed Development (Asia)

Grand Tsuru Niseko by Niseko Woodlands Limited – Japan (WINNER)

Kisin by Yoichi Dreams – Japan

Mount Rosie Signature Collection by FRX Capital Private Limited – Singapore

























Best Mid End Housing / Landed Development (Asia)

The City Rama5-Nakhon In by AP (Thailand) Public Company Limited – Thailand (WINNER)

Leonora at Summarecon Serpong by Summarecon Group – Indonesia







Best Affordable Housing / Landed Development (Asia)

Avisa Residences, Tropicana Alam by Tropicana Corporation Berhad – Malaysia (WINNER)

Britania Bekasi by PT. Mekar Agung Sejahtera – Indonesia

Spring Residence at Spring City, Sentul City by PT Sentul City Tbk – Indonesia

Villa Natura by Eupe Corporation Berhad – Malaysia







Best Completed Housing / Landed Development (Asia)

Flora at Summarecon Bandung by Summarecon Group – Indonesia (WINNER)

Best Waterfront Housing / Landed Development (Asia)

By the Waters by Suryam Developers LLP – India (WINNER)

Best Investment Housing Development (Asia)

Iconia Garden Residence by Gunung Impian Development Sdn Bhd – Malaysia (WINNER)

Best Branded Residential Development (Asia)

Quayside JBCC by Bangsar Heights Pavilion – Malaysia (WINNER)

The Residences at The Westin Manila by RLC Residences – Philippines















Best Luxury Townhouse Development (Asia)

Mercer by BHC Property – Australia (WINNER)

Best Townhouse Development (Asia)

Chatswood Garden by FY Property, Kooringa Group, MA Financial, CPDM – Australia (WINNER)

Best Smart Home Development (Asia)

Sanubari @ Bandar Dato Onn by JLand Group Sdn Bhd – Malaysia (WINNER)

Best Integrated Work From Home Development (Asia)

BLVD by OSK Property – Australia (WINNER)

Best Wellness Residential Development (Asia)

BLVD by OSK Property – Australia (WINNER)

The Residences at The Westin Manila by RLC Residences – Philippines

Best Heritage Development (Asia)

Hotel Central Macau by Lek Hang Group – China – Hong Kong and Macau (WINNER)

San Tung Fong Commerical Inn North Wing (Former LokKok Restaurant Building) by New Orient Group – China – Hong Kong and Macau







Best Mega Scale Industrial Development (Asia)

Greenland International Industrial Center (GIIC) at Kota Deltamas by JV Sinar Mas Land & Sojitz Corporation – Indonesia (WINNER)

Best Industrial Development (Asia)

Serenia Industrial Park by Sime Darby Property Berhad – Malaysia (WINNER)

Light Industry & Science Park IV by Science Park of the Philippines. Inc. – Philippines

Best Green Industrial Development (Asia)

LIMA Estate by Aboitiz InfraCapital Economic Estates – Philippines (WINNER)



Best Office Development (Asia)

The MET Corporate Towers by Triterra Sdn Bhd – Malaysia (WINNER)

83 King Lam Street by New World Development Company Limited – China – Hong Kong and Macau

Cybergate Iloilo Tower 3 by Robinsons Offices – Philippines

FourE-com Center by SM Offices by SM Prime – Philippines

JLC by Hongkong Land – Mainland China

Oriental Square by OSI by Orient Success International Investment Joint Stock Company (OSI Holdings) – Vietnam







Best Retail Development (Asia)

MixC Changchun by Lead8 – Mainland China (WINNER)

23 Paskal Shopping Center by PT Indonesian Paradise Property Tbk and Subsidiaries – Indonesia







Best Smart Building Development (Asia)

Biomedical Campus by Sinar Mas Land – Indonesia (WINNER)









Best Green Development (Asia)

Navapark by PT. Bumi Parama Wisesa, Hongkong Land & Sinar Mas Land J/V – Indonesia (WINNER)

KingsQuare Residence by King Square Development Co., Ltd. – Thailand

Signature Global Titanium SPR by Signature Global (India) Limited – India

Best Nature Integrated Development (Asia)

Lentor Mansion by GuocoLand and Hong Leong Holdings Limited – Singapore (WINNER)

Kisin by Yoichi Dreams – Japan

The Morizen at Summarecon Mutiara Makassar by Summarecon Group & Sumitomo Forestry – Indonesia















DESIGN AWARDS

Best Mega Township Masterplan Design (Asia)

Medini Innopolis by Iskandar Investment Berhad – Malaysia (WINNER)

Riverpark by Federal Land, Inc. – Philippines

Best Township Masterplan Design (Asia)

Ecovillage Saigon River by Ecopark – Vietnam (WINNER)

Paramount Petals by Paramount Land – Indonesia

Best Mixed Use Architectural Design (Asia)

K11 Shanghai, Huaihai Middle Road by Lead8 – Mainland China (WINNER)

Quayside JBCC by Bangsar Heights Pavilion – Malaysia







Best Condo Architectural Design (Asia)

Lentoria by TID Pte. Ltd. – Singapore (WINNER)

1 Ki Lung Street by Lofter Group Limited – China – Hong Kong and Macau

Lucky No. 16 by GAD Architectural Design (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. – Mainland China

Meyer Blue by UOL Group Limited and Singapore Land Group Limited – Singapore

PANO HARBOUR by China Resources Land (Overseas) Limited and Poly Property (Hong Kong) Co., Limited – China – Hong Kong and Macau

The Hillshore by FRX Capital Private Limited – Singapore

The Spinnaker by Landco Pacific Corporation – Philippines

Best Housing / Landed Architectural Design (Asia)

Ponderosa Callista by Berinda Group – Malaysia (WINNER)

The Links Golf Villas by PT. New Kuta Golf And Ocean View – Indonesia

The Palazzo Pinklao-Borom by AP (Thailand) Public Company Limited – Thailand

Vong Residence by V.I Land Investment Co., Ltd. – Cambodia







Best Resort Housing Architectural Design (Asia)





Kisin by Yoichi Dreams – Japan (WINNER)

Best Office Architectural Design (Asia)

APAC Tower by APAC Land – Thailand (WINNER)

GBF Center 1 by Robinsons Offices – Philippines

Juli Road No.1 by GAD Architectural Design (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. – Mainland China

THE CENDAS by S E A Holdings Limited – China – Hong Kong and Macau

Best Retail Architectural Design (Asia)

MITSUKOSHI BGC by Sunshine Fort North Bonifacio Realty Development Corporation – Philippines (WINNER)









Best Condo Interior Design (Asia)

BLVD by OSK Property – Australia (WINNER)





2C Boundary Street by Lofter Group Limited – China – Hong Kong and Macau

Casa Rivera by HWCD Design – Mainland China

Century of Cultural Collection by HWCD Design – Mainland China















Best Housing / Landed Interior Design (Asia)

Salty Jim Villa by DM Projects Group – Indonesia (WINNER)

Regalità by Da Vinci Land – Singapore

Best Suburban Housing / Landed Interior Design (Asia)

Palm Springs by LP Residences Co., Ltd – Cambodia (WINNER)

Best Heritage Interior Design (Asia)







San Tung Fong Commerical Inn North Wing (Former LokKok Restaurant Building) by New Orient Group – China – Hong Kong and Macau (WINNER)











Best Mega Scale Office Interior Design (Asia)

ALIBABA BEIJING CHAOYANG SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY PARK by Jiang & Associates Creative Design – Mainland China (WINNER)







Best Office Interior Design (Asia)

GBF Center 1 by Robinsons Offices – Philippines (WINNER)







Best Co Working Space (Asia)

work Robinsons Summit Center by work

– Philippines (WINNER)

Best Retail Interior Design (Asia)

SKP Chengdu by Sybarite – Mainland China (WINNER)

Best Hospitality Interior Design (Asia)

Pan Pacific Orchard by UOL Group Limited and Pan Pacific Hotels Group – Singapore

Best Condo Landscape Design (Asia)

Eaton Park by Gamuda Land – Vietnam (WINNER)

1 Ki Lung Street by Lofter Group Limited – China – Hong Kong and Macau

Lentor Mansion by GuocoLand and Hong Leong Holdings Limited – Singapore

Meyer Blue by UOL Group Limited and Singapore Land Group Limited – Singapore

PUBLISHER'S CHOICE

PropertyGuru Icon Award

Henry T. Sy, Jr., Non-Executive Director/Chairman of the Board, SM Prime Holdings Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, SM Development Corporation (WINNER)

About PropertyGuru's Asia Property Awards

PropertyGuru's Asia Property Awards, established in 2005, are the region's most exclusive and prestigious real estate awards programme. The Asia Property Awards are recognised as the ultimate hallmark of excellence in the Asian property sector. Boasting an independent panel of industry experts and trusted supervisors, the Awards have an unparalleled reputation for being credible, ethical, fair, and transparent.



In 2024, the Awards series is open to key property markets around the region. The exciting gala events welcome senior industry leaders and top media, as well as reach property agents and consumers via live streaming. Recognising excellence within each Asian market with a variety of categories, including green and sustainable development, each local awards programme will culminate in the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final, which takes place after the PropertyGuru Asia Real Estate Summit during 'PropertyGuru Week' in December 2024.



For more information, please visit AsiaPropertyAwards

About PropertyGuru Group

PropertyGuru is Southeast Asia's leading1 PropTech company, and the preferred destination for over 28 million property seekers2 to connect with almost 46,000 agents3 monthly to find their dream home. PropertyGuru empowers property seekers with more than 2.1 million real estate listings4, in-depth insights, and solutions that enable them to make confident property decisions across Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam.

was launched in Singapore in 2007 and since then, PropertyGuru Group has made the property journey a transparent one for property seekers in Southeast Asia. In the last 16 years, PropertyGuru has grown into a high-growth PropTech company with a robust portfolio including leading property marketplaces and award-winning mobile apps across its core markets; mortgage marketplace, PropertyGuru Finance ; home services platform, Sendhelper ; a host of proprietary enterprise solutions under PropertyGuru For Business including DataSense , ValueNet , Awards , events and publications across Asia.

For more information, please visit: PropertyGuruGroup ; PropertyGuru Group on LinkedIn

(1) Based on SimilarWeb data between October 2023 and March 2024.

(2) Based on Google Analytics data between October 2023 and March 2024.

(3) Based on data between January 2024 and March 2024.

(4) Based on data between October 2023 and March 2024.

