Tata Motors To Hike Prices Across All Models Starting January 2025

12/16/2024 8:03:19 PM
Tata Motors has confirmed that it will be raising prices on its lineup of vehicles starting January 2025. The upcoming price revisions will affect a broad spectrum of models, including SUVs, electric vehicles, and more.
This adjustment, which could see prices rise by as much as 3%, is primarily aimed at offsetting rising input costs and inflationary pressures. The exact increase will vary based on the choice of model and variant.
Tata Motors follows in the footsteps of other automakers, such as Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra, Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, and MG, all of whom have already announced price hikes for next month. Other major brands are also expected to make similar moves shortly.
In related news, Tata Motors is gearing up to reveal a host of exciting new products at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo. Among the expected highlights are the production-ready Harrier EV and Sierra EV, along with special edition versions of the Curvv, available in both internal combustion and electric powertrains.
