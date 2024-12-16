Pakistan, Saudi Arabia Agree To Take Steps For Narcotics Control

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Dec 16 (KUNA) -- Pakistan and Saudi Arabia on Monday have agreed to take more effective measures for narcotics control under the framework of bilateral cooperation.

According to Pakistan's Interior Ministry, the understanding was reached during a meeting between Pakistan's for Interior and Narcotics Control Mohsin Naqvi and Saudi Director General of Narcotics Control Major General Mohammed bin Saeed Al-Qarni in Riyadh.

The two discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in combating narcotics.

Both sides agreed on more effective measures under bilateral assistance for anti-narcotics efforts.

On the occasion, Pakistan's Interior Minister said that joint efforts should be made at international level against narcotics as no country can fight this menace alone, adding that Pakistan will continue cooperation with Saudi Arabia regarding anti-narcotics measures.

He stressed that comprehensive measures are required at the international level to provide a safe environment to the coming generations which must be free from the scourge of narcotics.

The Minister visited the Headquarter of Saudi Directorate of Narcotics Control and was briefed about drug interdiction strategies and systems. The Saudi Director General offered provision of modern narcotics detection tools to Pakistan. (end)

