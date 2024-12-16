Free2move Launches Its New Mobility App For The U.S.A And Europe, Driving Simplicity And Sustainability

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Ahmed MHIRI, GM of Free2moveWASHINGTON D.C, DC, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Free2move, a global leader in mobility services, launches its new app, providing fast, flexible and user-centric access to in the U.S.A. and Europe. With a strong focus on innovation, simplicity, and sustainability. Free2move aims to reshape car ownership by offering users a smarter, more efficient way to move with a car, whether it's for a minute, a day, a week, or longer.Free2move is passionately transforming mobility towards a shared future.The Free2move app introduces an intuitive interface designed to simplify vehicle access and usage. Customers can book vehicles effortlessly and pay securely via Apple Pay or Google Pay. For new users, the app offers a $10 promotional credit for their first booking, ensuring an easy entry point to its ecosystem.Beyond rentals, the app integrates a rewards program where users can earn points for discounts, upgrades, and exclusive perks, creating a loyal community of mobility enthusiasts.Expanded Coverage with a Focus on SustainabilityFree2move operates one of the largest car-sharing fleets in the industry, with over 10,000 vehicles across Europe and a significant presence in Washington D.C. The service is available in more than 10 major airports, ensuring seamless integration into travel plans.The Rent service expands this reach by partnering with providers like car dealers and traditional car rental companies across both the U.S.A. and Europe, giving users access to a wide variety of vehicles for short-term or extended use. Whether for local needs or international travel, Free2move delivers convenience, choice, and reliability on a global scale.Supporting Businesses with Smarter Fleet ManagementFree2move's commitment to innovation extends to its business clients. Through the Connect Fleet platform, companies can optimize their operations with tools that improve vehicle tracking, operational efficiency, and sustainability metrics. These solutions are designed to help businesses reduce costs and meet their environmental goals.Ahmed MHIRI, GM of Free2move, highlights the strategic significance of this launch:“The Free2move app is not just a tool; it's a gateway to the future of shared mobility. By combining innovation, flexibility, and a commitment to sustainability, we are setting a new standard for how people move and how businesses operate their fleets.”About Free2moveFree2move is a global mobility provider offering a complete and unique ecosystem to its individual and business customers. Driven by data and technology, Free2move makes the customer experience its top priority. Clean, safe, affordable and accessible via a single app, the offering includes free-floating car-sharing, short, medium and long-term car rental, subscription-based car-sharing and parking services. Free2move currently has more than six million customers, 450,000 rental vehicles and 500,000 parking spaces. Headquartered in Paris, the company is part of the global automotive manufacturer and mobility provider Stellantis.For further information:Media contact:Dalyce Semko (403)869-3259...

