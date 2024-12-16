Bestow Named A Top 100 Financial Technology Company Of 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

DALLAS, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bestow , a leading company in the life insurance industry, has been named one of the Top 100 Companies of 2024 by The Financial Technology Report . This recognition highlights Bestow's innovative approach to modernizing life insurance and its commitment to delivering seamless, high-impact solutions.

The Financial Technology Report

annually highlights organizations redefining financial services with innovation, influence, and impact. Bestow's inclusion places it among industry leaders, underscoring its role in transforming how life insurance is provided.

This recognition highlights Bestow's approach to modernizing life insurance with seamless, high-impact solutions.

"This recognition is a testament to our team's relentless focus on creating a better way to offer life insurance," said Melbourne O'Banion, CEO and Co-Founder, Bestow. "Bestow plays a crucial role in driving rapid innovation within the industry, and I'm proud of our team's commitment to our mission."

Bestow's proprietary platform removes traditional barriers in the life insurance process, offering a fully digital experience that eliminates the need for medical exams and lengthy paperwork. Its advanced technology enables businesses to quickly integrate life insurance solutions and products into their platforms, helping carriers increase customer growth and profitability.

Since its inception, Bestow has been at the forefront of insurtech innovation, leveraging data science and AI, forging strategic partnerships, and developing scalable solutions that empower businesses and broaden access to life insurance. This leadership has solidified its position in the evolving financial technology sector.

Earlier this year, Bestow was recognized as one of the Top 25 Insurtech Companies by The Financial Technology Report

for its success in partnering with leading carriers to broaden the reach and impact of life insurance solutions. Additionally, CNBC

honored Bestow as one of the world's leading insurtech companies of 2024.

For more information about Bestow, visit: Bestow



About Bestow

Bestow is on a mission to increase financial stability for everyone. We partner with top life insurance carriers to deploy cutting-edge technology and data solutions that reduce costs, maximize efficiency, and drive growth by streamlining processes from origination and underwriting through administration. To learn more, visit Bestow .

