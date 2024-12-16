Bank Of America Declares Preferred Stock Dividends For First Quarter 2025
Date
12/16/2024 4:16:25 PM
CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank of America Corporation today announced the Board of Directors has authorized regular cash dividends on the outstanding shares or depositary shares of the following series of preferred stock:
|
Series of Preferred Stock
|
Dividend per Share
or Depositary Share 1
|
Record Date
|
Payment Date
|
|
|
|
|
7.25% Non-Cumulative Perpetual
Convertible Preferred Stock, Series L
|
$18.125
|
January 1
|
January 30
|
|
|
|
|
5.875% Non-Cumulative Preferred
Stock, Series HH
|
$0.3671875
|
January 1
|
January 24
|
|
|
|
|
Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative
Preferred Stock, Series MM
|
$21.50
|
January 1
|
January 28
|
|
|
|
|
4.375% Non-Cumulative Preferred
Stock, Series NN
|
$0.2734375
|
January 15
|
February 3
|
|
|
|
|
4.125% Non-Cumulative Preferred
Stock, Series PP
|
$0.2578125
|
January 15
|
February 3
|
|
|
|
|
4.375% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative
Preferred Stock, Series RR
|
$10.9375000
|
January 1
|
January 27
|
|
|
|
|
6.125% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative
Preferred Stock, Series TT
|
$15.3125000
|
January 1
|
January 27
|
|
|
1
|
Each series of preferred stock, other than Series L, is represented by depositary shares. Dividend payments are made on a quarterly basis for each series of preferred stock, other than Series MM, for which dividends are paid on a semi-annual basis.
Bank of America
Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving approximately 69 million consumer and small business clients with approximately 3,700 retail financial centers, approximately 15,000 ATMs (automated teller machines) and award-winning digital banking with approximately 58 million verified digital users.
Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 4 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services.
The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and more than 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC ) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.
For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, visit the Bank of America newsroom and register for news email alerts
Investors May Contact:
Lee McEntire, Bank of America
Phone: 1.980.388.6780
[email protected]
Jonathan G. Blum, Bank of America (Fixed Income)
Phone: 1.212.449.3112
[email protected]
Reporters May Contact:
Jocelyn Seidenfeld, Bank of America
Phone: 1.646.743.3356
[email protected]
