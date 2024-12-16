Global Off-Road Motorcycle Market Set To Soar: Projected To Reach $16.0 Billion By 2031, Reports Allied Market Research

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

With the growing popularity of off-road motorcycles, new technologies on off-road motorcycles have been appearing every day.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled,“Off-road Motorcycle Market ," The off-road motorcycle market size was valued at $8.5 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $16.02 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2031.🔰 Download Sample Pages -The concept of the off-road motorcycle is typically attributed to a non-road licensed motorcycle used for recreational and different off-road motorcycling events. Meanwhile, this motorcycle is lightweight, powerful, fast, and nimble and is equipped with rugged tires and suspension for riding cross country or over unpaved ground. Also, it offers enhanced durability and performance in rocky and mountainous terrains, grassy regions, and steep slopes. In addition, it has an attractive shape that attracts youth and helps to change their preference. Furthermore, off-road motorcycle manufacturers are also focusing on new inventions related to frame metals, riding styles, and shapes to make them more advanced. Thus, the continuous focus & improvement in off-road motorcycles owing to their demand propels the off-road motorcycle market.In addition, the off-road motorcycle market has witnessed significant growth in recent years , owing to the increase in investments in automation, launches of new & technologically advanced products, increase in the consumer demand for high-speed, attractive design & digital dashboards, and government initiatives for vehicle production for mountain areas. Furthermore, the companies operating in the market have adopted partnerships, investments, and product launches to increase their market share and expand their geographical presence. For instance, in June 2021, Torrot Electric Europa S.A. announced the launch of a new generation of motorcycles in the Motocross, Trial, Enduro, and Supermotard models. The motorcycles featured a simple and intuitive battery exchange system, without connectors or cables, which allowed the motorcycle to be ready to run again in less than 15 seconds.The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global off-road motorcycle market based on type, application, price range, engine capacity, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.🔰 Procure Complete Research Report Now:Based on type, the enduro motorcycle segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global off-road motorcycle market share, and would rule the roost through 2031. However, the track-racing motorcycle segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period. The report also analyzes the segments such as motocross motorcycle, trail motorcycle, and track-racing motorcycle.Based on application, the commercial segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global off-road motorcycle market, and would rule the roost through 2031. However, the industrial segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period. The report also analyzes the segments such as personal and others.Based on price range, the low to mid segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly four-fifths of the global off-road motorcycle market share, and would rule the roost through 2031. However, the high segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.Based on region, the market in North America was the largest in 2021, accounting for half of the global off-road motorcycle market share, and is likely to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the market in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.9% from 2022 to 2031. The other regions analyzed in the study include Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA.The leading players operating in the off-road motorcycle market are Benelli, Betamotor S.p.A., BMW AG, Bultaco, Christini AWD Motorcycles, Cobra, Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Husqvarna Motorcycles, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., KTM AG, Kuberg, Piaggio & C. SpA (Aprilla), Polini Motori , ROKON International Inc., Scorpa, Sherco, SSR Motorsports, Suzuki Motor Corporation, Torrot Electric Europa S.A., Triumph Motorcycles, TRS Motorcycles, Ural Motorcycles, Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd., and Zero Motorcycles, Inc.🔰 Inquire Before Buying -Covid-19 Scenario:👉The COVID-19 outbreak impacted the motorcycle industry significantly due to stay-at-home orders and limited business operations in countries worldwide. Industry leaders in the motorcycle sector made considerable efforts in restructuring their supply chain and production line for the delivery of critical medical supplies.👉In 2020, the pandemic compelled motorcycle manufacturers to skip major motor shows & racing events in 2020 and turn towards alternative platforms like digital premieres.👉However, many off-road motorcycle manufacturers decided to make several key decisions in the wake of COVID-19 and withdrew from global trade shows in 2020.👉However, the global market is recovering with the pandemic situation improving and is expected to remain in the growth stage during the forecast period.Similar Reports We Have on Automotive Industry:- Off-Road High Performance Vehicle Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Channel and, by Application : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032- All-terrain Vehicle Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Type, by Fuel Type, by Displacement, by End-use : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031- Electric Utility Vehicle Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Battery Type, by Vehicle Type, by Application : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031About us :Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. 