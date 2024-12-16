Belize Joins The Inter-American Convention On The Protection Of Human Rights Of Older Persons

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) WASHINGTON / BELIZE – Belize has today deposited the document accrediting its accession to the Inter-American on the Protection of Human Rights of Older Persons during a ceremony held at the headquarters of the Organization of American States (OAS) in Washington, DC.

The Convention, which was adopted in 2015 and entered into force in 2017, has already received the accession of 12 OAS Member States. The document aims to promote, protect, and ensure the recognition and full enjoyment and exercise, under conditions of equality, of all human rights and fundamental freedoms of persons over 60 years of age, to contribute to their full inclusion, integration, and participation in society. It recognizes 27 specific rights of older persons, including equality, independence, community participation, access to healthcare services, social security, and political participation.

The Permanent Representative of Belize to the OAS, Lynn Raymond Young, said:

“By joining this Convention, Belize reaffirms its dedication to human rights at every stage of life. We are fostering a society that values and protects its citizens, ensuring that aging is not a period of vulnerability but an opportunity for continued contribution, respect, and personal fulfillment.” He added:“Today's action sends a powerful message that Belize values every life and believes every individual deserves dignity, regardless of age. We are committed to building a more inclusive, supportive, and equitable society for all our citizens.”

For his part, the secretary general of the OAS, Luis Almagro, recalled that“the OAS was a pioneer in the world when its Member States adopted in 2015 the first binding multilateral instrument that seeks to promote and ensure the recognition of all human rights and fundamental freedoms of older persons.” He added:“We want to express our gratitude to the government of Belize for this new commitment of their country to the Inter-American system for the promotion and protection of human rights. And we want to invite all those countries that have not yet done so to ratify the Convention, which aims at the full inclusion, integration, and participation in society of all its members.”

Belize thus joins the other eleven states that had already adhered to the Convention: Uruguay, Costa Rica, Bolivia, Chile, Argentina, El Salvador, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, Mexico, and Suriname.

According to PAHO, around 106 million people over 60 years of age reside in the Americas, and it is estimated that by 2050 this figure will reach approximately 310 million, of which 190 million will reside in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The post Belize joins the Inter-American Convention on the Protection of Human Rights of Older Persons appeared first on Caribbean News Global .