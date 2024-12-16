YU Raises Over $100 Million In Its 100-Year Hanukkah Dinner Campaign

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Record-breaking donations drive its major Capital Campaign to $520 million closing in on its $613 million goal

Marking a momentous milestone, Rabbi Dr. Ari Berman, President of Yeshiva University, announced that over $100 million was raised as part of a visionary campaign launched in September to celebrate the 100th anniversary of YU's Hanukkah Dinner. Fueled by this exciting achievement, the university's major Capital Campaign launched three years ago now stands at $520 million, moving into its final phase towards its ambitious $613 million goal.

The announcement came during YU's Centennial Hanukkah Dinner, a landmark NYC event that drew over 500 devoted friends and supporters to honor a century of impact while charting a bold course for the future. This year's dinner paid special tribute to families who have played pivotal roles in the University's 138-year history, while emphasizing the essential need for scholarships to support the next generation of Jewish leaders and ensure a vibrant future for YU, the Jewish community, and the world. The evening also celebrated YU's exceptional growth in recent years, including the addition of over twenty new degrees, the doubling of its graduate student body and its recently launched Honors Leadership Society which is attracting the nation's top tier students to its undergraduate school.

Contributions have surged in recent years, with a notable increase since October 7th, as donors seek to invest in universities that stand for excellence and values.

"Hanukkah illuminates the idea that the seeds of redemption are sown in darkness," said Rabbi Dr. Ari Berman, President of Yeshiva University. "For over 100 years, Yeshiva University has been a beacon of light, rooted in academic excellence and a values-based education. Even in the face of profound challenges, we rise with courage and conviction to meet this unprecedented moment in history, empowering our students to bring hope, strength, and moral clarity to our society and our world. Tonight, we celebrate the unwavering dedication of those who make this vision possible and the promise of a brighter tomorrow for us all."

Since its inaugural gathering in 1924, Yeshiva University has featured at its dinners the giants of past generations. Previous awardees at YU dinners include Albert Einstein, Jonas Salk, Golda Meir and John F. Kennedy. Building on this rich tradition, the 100th annual Hanukkah Dinner reflected YU's enduring legacy while raising crucial funds to fuel the university's growth.

The honorees of the dinner included longtime pillars of YUs community, whose commitment to Jewish education and leadership has left an indelible mark on the institution. Global Jewish leader Chella Safra, a longtime member of YU's Board of Trustees and Chair of the Moise Y. Safra Philanthropic Foundation, was awarded an honorary doctorate in recognition of her visionary leadership.

The Wilf Family, iconic figures in the philanthropic, sports and business worlds, were presented with the prestigious Centennial Medallion. Members of YU's Board of Trustees and owners of the Minnesota Vikings, Orlando City SC, Orlando Pride and Garden Homes, the Wilfs have long championed YU's mission and the advancement of Jewish education.

The Dinner began with an unexpected announcement by dinner co-chair Daniel Loeb of an extra $1 million gift toward the campaign. Additional gifts included a $6 million contribution from Chella Safra and her family-$1 million for student scholarships and $5 million to endow a new university professorship, and a $5 million endowment from Bill Ackman. An $11 million donation from Moshael and Zahava Straus was announced to expand and enhance YU's distinguished honors program the Zahava and Moshael Straus Center for Torah and Western Thought, and $15 million from the Morris Bailey and Joseph Jerome families to support the launch of the Yeshiva University's new College of Dental Medicine. And a surprise at the dinner was a transformative $36 million gift from the Wilf family. Together these contributions demonstrate the incredible power of philanthropy to further Yeshiva University's mission of nurturing Jewish leadership and influence, bringing the total to over $100 million raised since the campaign's kickoff, resulting in the most successful Hanukkah Dinner Campaign in YU's history.

Dinner Committee chairs and honorary chairs represent the strength of YU's future, and included

Dinner Chairs Mitchell Julis, Daniel S. Loeb and Anita Zucker; Honorary Chairs Ingeborg and Ira Rennert; and Honorary Co-Chairs

Harry Adjmi, Shari Redstone, Terry Kassel and Paul Singer. The Centennial Committee represented families who have shaped the University through their support, commitment and vision.

About Yeshiva University

As the flagship Jewish university, Yeshiva University is animated by its five core Torah values: Seek Truth (Torat Emet), Live Your Values (Torat Chaim), Discover Your Potential (Torat Adam), Act With Compassion (Torat Chesed) and Bring Redemption (Torat Zion). Founded in 1886, Yeshiva University brings together the ancient traditions of Jewish law and life and the heritage of Western civilization. More than 7,400 undergraduate and graduate students study at YU's four New York City campuses: the Wilf Campus, Israel Henry Beren Campus, Brookdale Center, and Jack and Pearl Resnick Campus. YU's three undergraduate schools – Yeshiva College, Stern College for Women, and Sy Syms School of Business – offer a unique dual program comprised of Jewish studies and liberal arts courses. Its graduate and affiliate schools include Albert Einstein College of Medicine, Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law, Wurzweiler School of Social Work, Ferkauf Graduate School of Psychology, Azrieli Graduate School of Jewish Education and Administration, Bernard Revel Graduate School of Jewish Studies, the Katz School of Science and Health and Rabbi Isaac Elchanan Theological Seminary. YU is ranked among the nation's leading academic institutions.

