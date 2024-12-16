Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD) Market To Show Remarkable Growth Trends By 2032, Delveinsight Reports

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NMOSD Market

Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Forecast-2032 report offers an in-depth understanding of the latest market trends in the 7MM.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- DelveInsight's“Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Market Report:

.The Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032)

.The prevalence of NMOSD is roughly 1–10 per 100,000 people, according to the National Organisation for Rare Disorders (NORD) (2021), and appears to be similar over the world, while slightly higher rates have been observed in nations with a higher proportion of people of African ancestry

.In the United States, there are reportedly between 4,000 and 8,000 people who have NMOSD, according to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society (2022).NMOSD can occur at any age, in people as young as 3 and as old as 90, but most frequently occurs in people between the ages of 30 and 50

.According to Monda et al. (2021), there were 53 NMO patients in total in Italy, with a prevalence rate of 0.91 per 100,000 people. Women were more likely than men to experience it (1.2 per 100,000 versus 0.65 per 100,000 people, respectively)

.Key Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Companies: Alexion, MedImmune LLC, Bio-Thera Solutions, Horizon Therapeutics Ireland DAC, Beijing Mabworks Biotech Co., Ltd., Hoffmann-La Roche, Reistone Biopharma, Nihon Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Shanghai Pharma, Harbour BioMed, ViroPharma, Genentech, Inc., Abide Therapeutics, EMD Serono, Nanjing IASO Biotherapeutics, and others

.Key Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Therapies: Eculizumab, Inebilizumab, BAT4406F, Inebilizumab, MIL62, satralizumab, SHR1459, NPB-01, B001 injection, HBM9161 Injection, C1-esterase inhibitor, Rituximab, ABX-1431, Mitoxantrone, Cyclophosphamide and fludarabine, and others

.The NMOSD epidemiology based on gender analyzed that Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder is more common in women than men.

.The Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder market dynamics.

Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Overview

Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD) is a rare, chronic autoimmune condition that primarily affects the central nervous system, specifically the optic nerves and spinal cord. It is characterized by severe inflammation and demyelination, leading to symptoms such as vision loss, paralysis, muscle weakness, and sensory disturbances. NMOSD is often associated with the presence of antibodies against aquaporin-4 (AQP4), a water channel protein in the brain and spinal cord. Early diagnosis and treatment, including immunosuppressants and biologic therapies, are crucial to prevent relapses and long-term neurological damage.

Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

.Total Prevalence of Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder

.Prevalent Cases of Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder by severity

.Gender-specific Prevalence of Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder

.Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder

Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Therapies and Key Companies

.Alexion Pharmaceuticals: ULTOMIRIS(ravulizumab)

.Eculizumab: Alexion

.Inebilizumab: MedImmune LLC

.BAT4406F: Bio-Thera Solutions

.Inebilizumab: Horizon Therapeutics Ireland DAC

.MIL62: Beijing Mabworks Biotech Co., Ltd.

.satralizumab: Hoffmann-La Roche

.SHR1459: Reistone Biopharma

.NPB-01: Nihon Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd

.B001 injection: Shanghai Pharma

.HBM9161 Injection: Harbour BioMed

.C1-esterase inhibitor: ViroPharma

.Rituximab: Genentech, Inc.

.ABX-1431: Abide Therapeutics

.Mitoxantrone: EMD Serono

.Cyclophosphamide and fludarabine: Nanjing IASO Biotherapeutics

Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Market Drivers

.Research and Developmental Strategies

.Increasing Cases of Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder

.Non-competitive Landscape

Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Market Barriers

.Limitations in Diagnosis

.A poorly understood retinal disease

.Lack of highly effective therapies

Scope of the Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Market Report

.Study Period: 2019–2032

.Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

.Key Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Companies: Alexion, MedImmune LLC, Bio-Thera Solutions, Horizon Therapeutics Ireland DAC, Beijing Mabworks Biotech Co., Ltd., Hoffmann-La Roche, Reistone Biopharma, Nihon Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Shanghai Pharma, Harbour BioMed, ViroPharma, Genentech, Inc., Abide Therapeutics, EMD Serono, Nanjing IASO Biotherapeutics, and others

.Key Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Therapies: Eculizumab, Inebilizumab, BAT4406F, Inebilizumab, MIL62, satralizumab, SHR1459, NPB-01, B001 injection, HBM9161 Injection, C1-esterase inhibitor, Rituximab, ABX-1431, Mitoxantrone, Cyclophosphamide and fludarabine, and others

.Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Therapeutic Assessment: Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder current marketed and Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder emerging therapies

.Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Market Dynamics: Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder market drivers and Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder market barriers

.Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

.Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder

3. SWOT analysis of Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder

4. Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Market Overview at a Glance

6. Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Disease Background and Overview

7. Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder

9. Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Unmet Needs

11. Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Emerging Therapies

12. Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Market Analysis (2019–2032)

14. Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Market Drivers

16. Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Market Barriers

17. Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Appendix

18. Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

