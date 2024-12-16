Jennifer Farrell And Erinn V. Launch Partnership, Teaming Stylerow And Farrell's Design Showhome, I.C.E. House

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Jennifer Farrell's destination showhome experience, I.C.E. House will redefine the adaptable home of the future, and StyleRow will host the virtual tour and shoppable experience, connecting the exclusive luxury brands with a global audience.

I.C.E. House: Interconnected Changeable Environments is a spectacular full and design transformation project being designed and produced by Jennifer Farrell Designs. This unique, multi-structure property will be a vision of the future.

StyleRow's innovative and easy-to-use is renowned for its ability to offer the global design community end-to-end project management tools, and for helping designers take their projects from inspiration to installation.

Founder of her namesake award-winning interior design firm Jennifer Farrell Designs, Jennifer Farrell's star power is on the rise and shining brighter than ever.

Design Celebrities Jennifer Farrell & Erinn V. launch new partnership, teaming StyleRow + I.C.E. House for a shoppable experience, with exclusive luxury brands.

- award-winning designer and founder of I.C.E. House, Jennifer Farrell LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Celebrity designer, television host, and award-winning interior and product designer, Jennifer Farrell unveils her new partnership with Erinn V., Founder & CEO of StyleRow, to launch a global online platform and virtual shoppable tour for Jennifer's innovative Design Showhome Experience, I.C.E. House: Interconnected Changeable Environments.As style icon and tastemaker, Jennifer Farrell is a familiar face to a global audience of design fans and industry professionals alike, who have followed her designs and tv shows for over two decades. With her newest venture, I.C.E. House: Interconnected Changeable Environments, Jennifer Farrell is creating the ultimate destination showhome experience, which will redefine the adaptable home of the future. Through her partnership with online platform StyleRow, she'll launch a virtual tour and shoppable experience that connects the exclusive home furnishings, kitchen + bath, and surface materials brands of I.C.E. House to a worldwide audience in an innovative and unparalleled format.“I'm thrilled to partner with Erinn and StyleRow to share the journey of I.C.E. House with the world,” Jennifer shares.“Not only is Erinn one of my dearest friends, she's also one of the smartest leaders in the design industry. What she's created with StyleRow is brilliant: it allows A+D professionals and design lovers around the world to access an insider's look into every detail of the project. Exclusive behind the scenes, design reveals and product drops, and a virtual tour with shoppable experience, where our luxury brand partners have their own virtual showrooms that can be explored and shopped around the globe.”StyleRow is renowned for its ability to offer the global design community end-to-end project management tools, and for helping designers take their projects from inspiration to installation. The innovative and easy-to-use platform also helps designers to create beautifully branded presentations and mood boards, and to manage all admin aspects of design-build projects. Through the I.C.E. House and StyleRow partnership, the physical showhome being created by Jennifer Farrell in the South of France will become all-access in the virtual world, with an unrivaled and game-changing immersive experience.Erinn commented about I.C.E. House,”We can't wait to be the platform that gets to debut all of its magic digitally. StyleRow is a software platform I created for interior designers to be able to manage absolutely everything about their projects, but in a very visual way - which will allow people from all over the globe to explore the design, the products, the materials, and even download the marketing materials for I.C.E. House.”I.C.E. House includes a spectacular two-year multimedia experience that reaches its pinnacle in 2026, offering a worldwide audience of industry professionals and design enthusiasts Jennifer's remarkable vision of the home of tomorrow: the marriage of high-end design and an ancient-meets-modern aesthetic, with self-sustaining adaptable spaces that evolve through time to become a forever home. The showhome will feature the finest in luxury products and materials from home furnishings, lighting, surfaces, and kitchen & bath brands - including Jennifer's own collections of furniture, lighting, art, rugs, and decor for luxury brand Global Views, renowned for its 25+ year legacy. Their newest collaboration with Jennifer makes its planned debut in summer 2025.Jennifer added that this new partnership with Erinn Valencich and StyleRow is fueling her excitement, as she is currently in France at the I.C.E. House site, working alongside her team to transform the historic stone farmhouses of this multi-structure design showhome in order to make her exquisite designs come to life.“Part of the story I want to tell at I.C.E. House is how the global culture of design is also personal and connected. Bringing the heritage of this ancient property in France into the future with adaptable, changing environments, and the finest of luxury design as the great connector in that global experience – that's what I.C.E House is about, and what makes our breathtaking location the perfect place to tell that story. And now through our incredible partnership with StyleRow, there is no better way to share that journey.”Sign up to be in the know, for exciting updates about I.C.E. House: Interconnected Changeable Environments by Jennifer Farrell. Registered guests will join the journey of this unparalleled multi-media experience, with access to this one of a kind tour-de-force showhome project. Gain exclusive access to room reveals, designer insights from Jennifer, product previews, and more. Guests who subscribe for updates will be entered to win a grand prize drawing for an exclusive destination package to the I.C.E. House VIP Reveal Party in 2026, with travel, accommodations, and ticket to the A-List event in the exquisite Bordeaux wine region of France.Interested in participating as a Brand Partner? I.C.E. House is a collaboration of the finest in luxury brands, organically infused into the estate through the vision of industry leader Jennifer Farrell. Contact the I.C.E. House Team to discover the possibilities for engagement in this US Architecture & Design multi-media marketing and promotional experience. Schedule an I.C.E House Appointment Opportunity - ....About Jennifer Farrell:As a celebrity designer and television host, award-winning interior and product designer, and showhome innovator, Jennifer Farrell is a familiar face to audiences who have enjoyed her designs and shows for over two decades. Founder of the award-winning interior design firm Jennifer Farrell Designs, Jennifer became nationally known for hosting the long-running series Find & Design, and currently hosts Million Dollar House Hunters and Most Amazing Homes. Named Design Visionary 2020 by The International Surface Event, Jennifer's product designs have won numerous awards, most notably as 2023 Top Flooring Product in Tile & Stone. She has received numerous awards from NKBA, ASID, and TISE; was recently honored as Best of Design by Interiors California; and is the recipient of the prestigious ANDYZ Award for Best Residential Design. Her iconic work has been featured in dozens of publications, including Luxe Magazine, Interiors California, Dwell, Mountain Living, Redbook, Ebony, Entertainment Weekly, House & Garden, Ventura Blvd., FCW, and Sunset. She has teamed with some of the finest luxury brands in all sectors for her celebrated product designs, including her award-winning Livable Luxury Tile Collection. Her newest collaboration, Jennifer Farrell for Global Views, is a 20-category world of furniture, lighting, rugs, art and décor that unveils in 2025. Jennifer's long career as a television host and designer spans dozens of popular shows, including Home Made Simple, Find Me a Vacation Home, Behind the Gates, Holiday Dream Home, Home & Family, Fox & Friends Weekend, Merge, Renovate My Family, My Celebrity Home, and more. As a nationally recognized design expert and a leading influencer in the A+D community, Jennifer is a keynote presenter and speaker for building and design industry trade events across the country.Jennifer's groundbreaking showhome Calibu Vineyard has been lauded as a game-changing tour-de-force, revolutionizing the concept of experiential marketing and integrated Brand Partnerships. The overwhelming critical praise and brand elevation success of Calibu Vineyard has paved the way for the next evolution of the Design Showhome Experience with I.C.E. House: Interconnected Changeable Environments. For brand/product collaborations, press, or television/public appearances please visit: .###

