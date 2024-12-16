Century Complete Announces New Community Now Selling Near Louisville, KY

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Woods of Heritage Hills offers quality single-family homes from the low $300s

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS )-a top national homebuilder, leader in home sales, and featured on America's Most Trustworthy Companies and World's Most Trustworthy Companies by Newsweek-revealed its Century Complete brand is now selling at Woods of Heritage Hills, offering brand-new homes in Lanesville, Indiana. Located less than 15 miles from Louisville, Woods of Heritage Hills features a beautiful lineup of single-family homes with open-concept layouts and sought-after included features, providing homebuyers with an ideal combination of small-town charm and big-city convenience at an affordable price point.

Essex Floor Plan | New Homes in Lanesville, IN | Woods of Heritage Hills by Century Complete

Roanoke Floor Plan | New Homes Near Louisville, KY | Woods of Heritage Hills by Century Complete

Learn more and explore available homes at .

"This is a fantastic opportunity for homebuyers to experience the charm and warmth of Lanesville while enjoying the benefits of life near Louisville," said Dave Hodgman, Executive Vice President of Field Operations. "This anticipated community currently has thoughtfully designed and affordable new homes for sale, conveniently available for purchase online, making it a great time to explore options and find your best fit."

MORE ABOUT WOODS OF HERITAGE HILLS | LANESVILLE, IN

Now selling from the low $300s



Nearly 100 homesites

Single-family homes starting from the low $300s

3 to 4 bedrooms, 2 to 3 bathrooms, 2-bay garages

Open-concept floor plans with flex space

Features include granite countertops, Kohler® water fixtures, stainless-steel appliances, and luxury vinyl plank flooring

Quick access to Louisville and the Ohio River

Scenic location with rolling hills and close proximity to parks, trails, and local establishments Community events like the annual Lanesville Heritage Weekend Festival

Location:

Country Lane Northeast

Lanesville, IN 47136

812.650.7225

VISIT OUR LOUISVILLE AREA SALES STUDIO

While our state-of-the-art online homebuying process allows you to buy on your terms-24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year-we also offer in-person assistance from local experts at our sales studio.

361 Quartermaster Court,

Jeffersonville, IN 47130

812.650.7225

THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE

HOMEBUYING

Century Complete is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Indiana, allowing homebuyers to easily find their best fit and purchase when they're ready-all while continuing to work with their local real estate agent of choice. Homebuyers can further streamline the homebuying process by financing online with Century Complete's affiliate lender, Inspire Home Loans®.

How it works:

Shop homes atCenturyCommunitiesClick "Buy Now" on any available homeFill out a quick Buy Online formElectronically submit an initial earnest money depositElectronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at .

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS ) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024-consecutively awarded for a second year-and Newsweek's list of the World's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024. Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding - including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 17 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit .

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.

