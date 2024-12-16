Chittorgarh Fort Holds Unique Identity Globally: Rajasthan MP In LS

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Dec 16 (IANS) Rajasthan's Chittorgarh MP C.P. Joshi on Monday inquired in Lok Sabha during the question hour session about the of a memorial dedicated to Bhakt Shiromani Meerabai inside Chittorgarh Fort while saying that the fort holds a unique identity globally.

Highlighting the historical significance of the fort, MP Joshi stated: "Chittorgarh Fort holds a unique identity globally. As the largest fort in Asia, Chittorgarh boasts a rich and glorious history associated with figures like Meera, Panna, Padmini, and Maharana Pratap."

MP Joshi further asked the Union whether the government plans to establish a memorial for Meerabai in Chittorgarh, especially as part of the 525th birth anniversary celebrations of Bhakt Shiromani Meerabai.

He also emphasised the long-pending demand to open the eastern entrance gate of the Chittorgarh Fort and sought clarity on whether the government is considering this proposal.

"The Hon'ble Prime Minister has decided to organise various programs related to Meerabai at various places of historical importance in the country on the 525th birth anniversary of Meerabai, out of which will any memorial be built in the name of Meerabai in Chittorgarh too? Also, there is a long-standing demand for opening the gate on the eastern side of Chittorgarh too, so is the government considering it," he asked.

In response, Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat informed the House that the Prime Minister has initiated significant programmes at four historically important locations related to Meerabai's life: her birthplace (Merta), her marriage site (Chittorgarh), her devotion site (Vrindavan), and her nirvana site (Dwarka).

“A special event is scheduled to take place in Chittorgarh from 21st to 23rd December,” the minister said.

Regarding the eastern gate of Chittorgarh Fort, the Union Minister stated that the MP and the District Collector had written to the Ministry requesting an alternative route.

“The Ministry has asked the state government to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) based on the proposal. The Archaeological Survey of India will evaluate the matter and make a decision in accordance with its guidelines,” the minsiter said.