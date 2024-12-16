Sponge Counting System Market Is Expected To Reach A Revenue Of USD 358.1 Mn By 2033, At 6.8% CAGR: Dimension Market Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Advancements and Projections in the Sponge Counting System Market: Insights, Trends, Opportunities, and Recent Developments New York, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overview The global sponge counting system market is anticipated to reach USD 198.9 million by the end of 2024 and is projected to grow substantially, reaching an estimated USD 358.1 million by 2033, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. Sponge counting systems are essential medical tools used to prevent retained surgical sponges in patients after surgery. These systems involve manually counting sponges at various stages of the procedure to ensure accuracy. Recent advancements include the integration of RFID tags or barcode technology, which automates the tracking process and reduces human error. By scanning each sponge, healthcare professionals can quickly and efficiently verify sponge counts, thereby enhancing patient safety and minimizing complications related to retained surgical items. Click to Request Sample Report and Drive Impactful Decisions:

The US Sponge Counting System Market In the US, the sponge counting system marke t is expected to reach USD 59.4 million by the end of 2024, with significant growth projected to USD 103.7 million by 2033, reflecting a CAGR of 6.4%. The US sponge counting system market plays a crucial role due to the high number of surgeries conducted annually and increased efforts to prevent retained surgical sponges (RSS), a major postoperative issue. Integrating automation and digital solutions with hospital information systems improves process efficiency and accuracy. Additionally, growing healthcare expenditures and increased awareness of medical malpractice costs drive demand for these systems, especially in large hospitals and surgical centers. Important Insights

Market Growth : The global sponge counting system market is expected to grow by USD 358.1 million from 2025 to 2033, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%.

Type Analysis : RFID sponge counting systems are projected to dominate the market regarding revenue share in 2024.

Application Analysis : Hospitals are anticipated to hold the largest market share in 2024 for sponge counting systems. Regional Analysis : North America is forecasted to lead the global sponge counting system market with a 35.5% market share by 2024. Latest Trends

Holistic OR Management Systems: Hospitals are adopting comprehensive operating room management systems that track all surgical instruments, tissues, and consumables, offering real-time data, immediate alerts for discrepancies, and a complete post-surgery audit trail. Rise of RFID and Barcode Technology: The use of RFID and barcode technology is increasing, with RFID-enabled sponges and instruments providing real-time tracking to prevent items from being retained in patients. Competitive Landscape

Competitive Landscape : The sponge counting system market is highly competitive, featuring a mix of large and small companies serving both domestic and international healthcare markets.

Market Fragmentation : Currently moderately fragmented, the market is becoming increasingly fragmented with the entry of new players and accelerated innovation. Key Players : Major companies include Stryker Corporation, Medtronic PLC, Haldor Advanced Technologies, and Surgicount Medical. Some of the prominent market players:

Report Highlights Details Market Size (2023) USD 198.9 Mn Forecast Value (2032) USD 358.1 Mn CAGR (2023-2032) 6.8% The US Market Size (2024) USD 59.4 Mn Leading Region in terms of Revenue Share North America Percentage of Revenue Share by Leading Region 35.5% Historical Data 2018 - 2023 Forecast Data 2025 - 2033 Base Year 2023 Estimate Year 2024 Segments Covered By Type, By Application Regional Coverage North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Market Analysis

It is expected that the global sponge counting system market led by hospitals based on application, where the related surgeries are many and various, thus requiring greater attention. The large number and types of procedures include both minor surgical and complex or highly specialized ones and increases the incidence of retain surgical sponges (RSS). Thus, in an attempt to counter this problem, hospitals have been incorporating various sophisticated sponge-counting processes that involve RFID & barcode technologies. They make patients safe, enhance compliance with legal requirements & minimize Legal Risks & consequent costs.

Sponge Counting System Market Segmentation

By Type



RFID Sponge Counting System Barcode Sponge Counting System

By Application



Hospital

Clinic Other

Drivers



Rising Surgical Procedures: The growing number of surgeries worldwide, driven by an aging population and medical advancements, is increasing the demand for sponge counting systems. Prevalence of Diseases: The higher incidence of conditions like diabetes, obesity, and cardiovascular issues is leading to more surgical interventions and, consequently, a greater need for sponge counting systems.

Restraints



High Costs: Advanced sponge counting systems, including those with RFID or machine learning, involve high initial investment, maintenance expenses, and ongoing training, posing challenges for smaller hospitals and those in developing countries. Resistance to Change: Some healthcare institutions, especially in regions with less stringent regulations, still use manual counting methods and may resist new technologies due to the learning curve and adaptation time.

Opportunities



AI and ML Integration: Incorporating artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) into sponge counting systems can enhance accuracy by using predictive analytics to anticipate potential errors and ML algorithms to learn from past surgeries. Competitive Advantage: Companies that adopt AI and ML technologies to improve their sponge counting systems are likely to gain a substantial competitive edge.

Regional Analysis

North America is expected to dominate the sponge counting system market in the future with a contribution of 35.5% in 2024. The leadership in the region is attributed to the measures that have been put in place regarding safety by regulatory institutions such as the FDA & the Joint Commission. These organizations require the use of technologies that reduce the possibility of surgical errors like the retained surgical sponges (RSS) and make the sponge counting systems a standard affair in the hospitals.





By Region

North America



The U.S. Canada

Europe



Germany

The U.K.

France

Italy

Russia

Spain

Benelux

Nordic Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific



China

Japan

South Korea

India

ANZ

ASEAN Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America



Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Colombia Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Israel

Egypt Rest of MEA

Recent Developments



In August 2024, Medcount Technologies, a prominent medical device company, introduced an advanced sponge counting system that incorporates AI for real-time tracking and error reduction. This system aims to improve surgical safety by offering more precise and dependable counting methods.

In June 2023, Cardinal Health released a software update for their sponge counting systems, enhancing data analytics capabilities. This update improves compliance tracking and performance metrics.

In April 2023, the Kerala Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) adopted a pioneering digitized and automated system for identifying and tracking surgical sponges. This system utilizes barcodes to uniquely identify sponges before sterilization and scans them in and out during surgery, reducing human counting errors, accelerating surgeries, and cutting costs to approximately ₹35,000 per operating theater. In October 2022, Stryker Corporation launched an upgraded version of their sponge counting system, featuring enhanced sensor technology for more accurate detection and tracking of sponges during surgeries.

