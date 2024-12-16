Arab Bank Named Bank Of The Year 2024 In The Middle East By The Banker Magazine

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) The Banker Magazine, owned by the Times and based in London, named Arab as Bank of the Year in the Middle East for 2024, for the second consecutive year. The announcement came during The Banker's 'Bank of The Year Awards 2024' ceremony held recently in London and attended by several senior representatives from leading banks from all over the world.



The Banker's judging panel's decision to honor Arab Bank with this highly coveted regional award was based on criteria assessing a number of different indicators, including the Bank's financials, strategy and performance, in addition to other specific indicators, a process that takes over 5 months to conduct.

The Banker Magazine, for more than 90 years, has been the world's longest-running international banking title and the leading monthly journal of record for the global banking industry. Commenting on this recognition, Miss Randa Sadik, Arab Bank's CEO said: 'This prestigious award is a testament to Arab Bank's leading position both locally and regionally.' She added: 'We continue to achieve growth milestones across different segments, while working with varying market conditions. Our growth drivers include our well-diversified income streams across geographies, prudent risk management approach, unique cross-border capabilities and constant focus on improving our operating efficiency. Miss Sadik stated: 'Through our digital strategy we continue to invest in transformative and innovative solutions to meet the evolving needs of our customers and communities across the MENA region.'

Arab Bank received significant recognitions and awards from various reputed international and regional institutions including Best Bank in the Middle East for 2024 from New York-based Global Finance publication, for the ninth consecutive year. Arab Bank, headquartered in Amman - Jordan, was established in 1930 and has one of the largest global Arab banking networks with over 600 branches. Arab Bank's extensive network covers key financial markets and centers such as London, Singapore, Shanghai, Geneva, Paris, Sydney, Dubai, and Bahrain.

