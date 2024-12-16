Al Masaood Automobiles Partners with the Mother of the Nation Festival to Enhance Visitor Experience

(MENAFN- mslgroup) Al Masaood Automobiles-Nissan has announced its sponsorship of the much-anticipated Mother of the Nation (MOTN) Festival 2024, further solidifying its role as a key supporter of cultural and community events in the UAE capital. As part of the activity, Al Masaood Automobiles is displaying its latest highly desirable cars from Nissan & Renault to elevate the experience and cater for the festival-goers.

Taking place from December 6 – 31 on Abu Dhabi’s iconic Corniche, the MOTN Festival is set to be one of the highlights of this winter, showcasing a vibrant celebration of art, music, entertainment, and family-friendly activities. Known for its dedication to nurturing unity and family values, the festival aligns closely with Al Masaood Automobiles’ mission to support initiatives that bring the community together and highlight Abu Dhabi’s position as a global hub for international-level events.

Al Masaood Automobiles will be presenting several of its standout models, including the Nissan Pathfinder—a spacious, all-terrain SUV ideal for families, offering powerful performance, reliability, and advanced safety features. The Nissan X-Trail, a versatile and stylish compact SUV, is perfect for both urban commutes and off-road adventures, equipped with cutting-edge technology and exceptional efficiency. Additionally, the Renault Arkana, a sleek and dynamic SUV, will also be featured.

Bachir Gemayel, Sales and Marketing Director at Al Masaood Automobiles, said: “Our partnership with the Mother of the Nation Festival is a symbol of our commitment to supporting Abu Dhabi’s vision of becoming a center for world-class events. We aim to enhance the experience for the visitors, bringing our leading products closer to them. Our role in this festival is yet another testament to our strong connection with the Abu Dhabi community known for its cultural and family-oriented initiatives.”

The sponsorship builds on Al Masaood Automobiles-Nissan’s longstanding tradition of supporting major events across Abu Dhabi, highlighting its active role in enriching the emirate’s social and cultural landscape. Through initiatives like this, the company continues to demonstrate its dedication to creating memorable experiences and contributing to the capital’s dynamic community spirit.

The MOTN Festival 2024 promises an array of immersive experiences, from live performances to unique art installations and interactive zones, making it a must-visit destination this winter. Al Masaood Automobiles – Nissan invites everyone to join in celebrating the values of family, creativity, and unity at this exceptional event.



