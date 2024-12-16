Tata Chemicals recognized among CII Top 20 Innovative Companies 2024 Award

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, December 16, 2024: Tata Chemicals Limited has been honoured with the prestigious CII Top 20 Innovative Companies 2024 Award at the Technology Conclave held during the CII Annual Summit on Technology, IP & Industry-Academia Partnership in New Delhi today. This accolade underscores the company’s commitment to fostering innovation and advancing sustainable solutions through cutting-edge research and development.



The recognition is a testament to the consistent efforts of Tata Chemicals’ R&D teams, especially at the Innovation Centre in Pune, which has been pivotal in driving the company's innovation agenda. Their pioneering work continues to redefine industry standards by focusing on green chemistry and sustainable practices.



Speaking about the recognition, Dr. Richard Lobo, Head of Innovation, R&D, Business Excellence, and Chief Ethics Counsellor at Tata Chemicals, said, "We are most humbled to receive this recognition and dedicate this to the tireless pursuit of excellence and the culture of Innovation by our people and our customers. We continue to remain focused on developing sustainable, next-generation science, rooted in green chemistries, whilst collaborating with the best of academia and R&D labs in India and globally. This recognition by the Grand Jury at CII further fuels our passion to keep innovating at the cutting edge of Science and Technology."



The CII Industrial Innovation Awards recognize organizations for their innovative contributions to the Indian industrial landscape. They evaluate innovations across products, processes, services, and technologies that drive industry growth. By showcasing groundbreaking ideas and practices, these awards aim to enhance competitiveness and foster a culture of innovation.



Tata Chemicals’ recognition underlines its alignment with the CII Enterprise Innovation Maturity Framework, which benchmarks organizations for their innovation practices and contributions. This achievement reaffirms Tata Chemicals’ position as a leader in promoting sustainable, science-driven innovation in India.







