Brussels proposes list of Georgians to sanction for involvement in crackdown

(MENAFN) EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas announced on Monday that Brussels has proposed a list of Georgian individuals to sanction due to their involvement in cracking down on pro-Western protesters. Speaking ahead of a meeting of EU foreign ministers, Kallas emphasized that the sanctions target those responsible for employing violence against the opposition. However, she noted that unanimous agreement among member states is required to implement the measures, and Hungary is expected to block the proposal.



Georgia has seen an intensified clampdown on pro-EU demonstrators in recent weeks. The protests erupted as citizens voiced opposition to the government’s decision to pause its pursuit of EU membership. The authorities have responded with force, using riot police, tear gas, and water cannons to disperse largely peaceful rallies. The unrest highlights growing tensions between the government and the country's pro-European citizens.



The demonstrations come in the wake of the governing Georgian Dream party’s controversial victory in October’s parliamentary elections, which many view as illegitimate. Following the election, the government announced a four-year delay in EU membership talks, sparking widespread frustration among those who support closer ties with the European Union. Critics accuse Georgian Dream of moving the country away from its pro-Western aspirations.



The ongoing turmoil has raised concerns that Georgia is shifting back into Russia’s sphere of influence, a fear shared by many protesters. The EU’s proposed sanctions aim to hold Georgian officials accountable for suppressing democratic freedoms, but the path to consensus within the bloc remains uncertain due to Hungary's opposition.

MENAFN16122024000045015839ID1108997267