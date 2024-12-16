Kuwait Announces National Team Lineup For Khaleeji Zain 26

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 16 (KUNA) -- The Kuwait Association announced on Monday the national team lineup for the upcoming Arabian Gulf Cup (Khaleeji Zain 26), hosted by Kuwait from December 21 to January 3.

The Association said on it social (X) that coach Juan Pizzi selected 26 players, including Khaled Al-Rashidi, Salman Abdulghfour, Abdulrahman Al-Fadhli Hamad Harbi, Ahmad Al-Dhafiri, Mubarak Al-Faneeni, Yousef Nasser, Nasser Khudhur, Hassan Hamdan, and Yousef Majed.

The list also features Ali Khalaf, Khaled Ibrahim, Mishari Ghannam, Mohammad Daham, Sami Al-Sanea Rashed Al-Dosari, Salman Al-Awadhi, Bandar Boreslli, Moath Al-Dhafiri, Faisal Zayed, Fahad Al-Hajeri, Sultan Al-Enezi, Redha Hani, Eid Al-Rashidi, Moath Al-Osaimea, and Fawaz Ayed.

Kuwait leads Group A for being the host, alongside Oman, UAE and Qatar, Group B includes Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Yemen.

This marks the fifth time Kuwait hosts the Gulf Cup, as well as the most winning team in the tournament's history with ten titles. (end)

