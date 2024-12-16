Egypt, Ireland hold talks on Gaza conflict, strengthening ties

(MENAFN) Egyptian Leader Abdel Fattah al-Sisi met with Irish Leader Michael D. Higgins and Prime Simon Harris on Wednesday to discuss the ongoing war in Gaza and opportunities to enhance bilateral relations.



The leaders addressed the situation in the Middle East, with a particular focus on the turmoil in Syria, according to a statement from President Higgins’s office.



“The intolerable suffering caused by the absence of a ceasefire in Gaza was the central focus of their discussions,” the statement said.



Egyptian presidential spokesman Mohamed al-Shenawy added that both sides agreed on the importance of broadening international recognition of the Palestinian state.



Ireland, which formally recognized the State of Palestine in May alongside several other European nations, drew criticism from Israel for the move. Leader Sisi commended Ireland’s “courageous positions in support of the Palestinian cause,” according to Shenawy.



Additionally, eight children from Gaza and their families, currently in Cairo, are set to be evacuated to Ireland for medical treatment, as confirmed in the Irish statement.



The talks underscore the shared commitment of both nations to addressing humanitarian and political challenges in the region.

MENAFN16122024000045016755ID1108997343