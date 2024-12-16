Scottish government announces £150M (USD191.4M) investment in offshore wind projects
Date
12/16/2024 8:26:47 AM
(MENAFN) The Scottish Government has unveiled a £150 million (USD191.4 million) capital investment in offshore wind projects, aimed at driving growth in the sector and creating thousands of high-quality green jobs across Scotland in the next decade. The investment, part of the 2025-26 Scottish Budget, follows an earlier allocation of £67 million for capital and resource funding in 2024-25.
The Scottish Budget also outlines plans to establish an offshore wind hub in the North-East of Scotland, providing the industry with an additional channel to engage with policy teams.
Acting Net Zero and energy Secretary Gillian Martin emphasized the economic opportunities presented by the offshore wind sector, stating, "This significant investment will help boost innovation and expertise in the sector, create a highly productive and competitive economy, and establish a sustainable supply chain that will benefit Scotland for decades to come."
As of June 2024, Scotland’s renewable electricity capacity reached 15.6 GW, with 830 potential renewable electricity projects—including battery and pumped hydro storage—currently in the planning and construction stages, representing a total estimated capacity of 51.3 GW.
MENAFN16122024000045016755ID1108997695
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.