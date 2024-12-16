Scottish government announces £150M (USD191.4M) investment in offshore wind projects

(MENAFN) The Scottish Government has unveiled a £150 million (USD191.4 million) capital in offshore wind projects, aimed at driving growth in the sector and creating thousands of high-quality green jobs across Scotland in the next decade. The investment, part of the 2025-26 Scottish Budget, follows an earlier allocation of £67 million for capital and resource funding in 2024-25.



The Scottish Budget also outlines plans to establish an offshore wind hub in the North-East of Scotland, providing the industry with an additional channel to engage with policy teams.



Acting Net Zero and Secretary Gillian Martin emphasized the economic opportunities presented by the offshore wind sector, stating, "This significant investment will help boost innovation and expertise in the sector, create a highly productive and competitive economy, and establish a sustainable supply chain that will benefit Scotland for decades to come."



As of June 2024, Scotland’s renewable electricity capacity reached 15.6 GW, with 830 potential renewable electricity projects—including battery and pumped hydro storage—currently in the planning and construction stages, representing a total estimated capacity of 51.3 GW.

