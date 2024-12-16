Setback For Carnatic Singer TM Krishna As SC Denies Him Recognition For MS Subbulakshmi Award

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Supreme Court of India has restrained Carnatic TM Krishna from being recognised as a recipient of the MS Subbulakshmi award. A notice was issued to the vocalist and other defendants on Monday - seeking their replies within four weeks.

The decision was announced on Monday following a petition challenging the award. The plea was filed V Srinivasan - the grandson of MS Subbulakshmi - who alleged that Krishna had made ""vile, vituperative and scandalous" remarks against the late singer and maligned her reputation. Additional solicitor general N Venkataraman also submitted that it was an extraordinary matter as Krishna wrote articles allegedly maligning Subbulakshmi.

TM Krishna was conferred with the Sangeet Kalanidhi MS Subbulakshmi Award during an event on Sunday following weeks of legal debate. Earlier on Friday the Supreme Court denied calls for an urgent hearing on the matter while noting that it could“recall the award if required”.

The Madras High Court had earlier restrained the Music Academy from conferring an award named after the late vocalist MS Subbulakshmi - but noted that there was no bar against an un-related award being given to Krishna. The HC set aside the interim interim injunction granted by a single judge - paving the way for the award ceremony over the weekend.

“The will does not specifically state that no award should be named after her,” the court had observed at the time.

Krishna has long been a polarising figure in Carnatic music - repeatedly making waves due to his outspoken social and political stances. He has also faced criticism from conservative quarters for challenging traditional norms and speaking out on issues of caste, religion, and gender in the field. The suit by Shrinivasan accuses the musician of“unjustifiably questioning the credibility of the renowned singer at the altar of cheap politics”.

