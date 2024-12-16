EU industrial production sees modest growth in October 2024, eurozone output remains stable

(MENAFN) Industrial production in the European Union rose by 0.3 percent in October 2024, while output in the euro area remained stable compared to September, according to the latest data from Eurostat. This follows a decline in September, with EU industrial production falling by 1.4 percent and euro area production down by 1.5 percent.



On a year-on-year basis, industrial production in October 2024 decreased by 0.8 percent in the EU and 1.2 percent in the euro area compared to the same month in 2023.



In the EU, monthly production saw increases in capital goods (1.7 percent) and intermediate goods (0.2 percent), but declined in energy (1.3 percent), durable consumer goods (-0.7 percent), and non-durable consumer goods (1.3 percent). The euro area showed a similar trend.



Ireland (5.7 percent), Denmark (5.4 percent), and Poland (3.5 percent) posted the highest monthly increases, while Lithuania (-7.5 percent), Belgium (-6.2 percent), and Croatia (-3.9 percent) experienced the largest declines.

