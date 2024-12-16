Fitch ratings maintains neutral outlook for North American, European FinTech sector in 2025

(MENAFN) Fitch Ratings has issued a neutral outlook for the North American and European FinTech sectors in 2025, citing stable fundamentals and limited prospects for significant credit upgrades or downgrades.



The sector continues to benefit from strong secular trends, such as the increasing use of mobile and digital payments, higher software penetration, and a shift away from traditional institutions. While margin expansion is expected to be modest for most companies, exceptions like Block, (BB+/Positive) and Shift4 Payments, Inc. (BB/Stable) are likely to see higher margins due to rapid revenue growth and scaling efficiencies.



Payments companies are well-positioned to allocate healthy free cash flow (FCF) toward mergers and acquisitions (M&A). If macroeconomic conditions remain stable, corporate strategies that have focused on cost-cutting and divestitures since 2022 may shift towards more growth-oriented actions in 2025–2026.



The sector’s credit rating distribution primarily falls between ‘BB-’ and ‘A-’ for larger issuers, with smaller or more leveraged entities rated ‘B+’ and below. Recurring business models, manageable leverage levels, and strong FCF generation are key factors contributing to the stability of FinTech issuers.

