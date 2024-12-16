Apparel Group Receives 7 Prestigious Awards At Saudi Retail Forum 2024

(MENAFN- Asdaf News) Riyadh – Asdaf News: Apparel Group was honored with seven prestigious awards at the RetailME Awards 2024, the event that brought together retail leaders, innovators, and changemakers.

The Saudi Retail Forum 2024 ignited transformative conversations on the retail landscape in Saudi Arabia and the MENA region.

The accolades underscore Apparel Group's relentless pursuit of excellence, innovation, and commitment to its audiences and partners, further solidifying its position as a leader in the global retail landscape. This recognition highlights their strides in sustainability, technological advancement, and impactful brand campaigns, reflecting its vision to inspire and empower communities across the region.

Awards:



Corporate – Responsible Retailer of the Year Award

Corporate – Tech Adaptor of the Year Award

Athletes Co. – Retailer of the Year Award

Rituals – Brand Campaign of the Year in Beauty Award

Dune London – Brand Campaign of the Year Award Allo Beirut – Brand Campaign of the Year Award

The Saudi Retail Forum serves as a dynamic platform for the retail community to share insights, address challenges, and explore innovative solutions. Aligned with Vision 2023, the forum focuses on empowering local retailers while integrating global strategies, positioning itself as a key driver of transformation in Saudi Arabia's retail landscape.

Among the esteemed speakers at SRF 2024, Neeraj Teckchandani, CEO of Apparel Group, and Hesham Almekkawi, CEO of Tim Hortons – Middle East, brought their unique perspectives to the forefront. Teckchandani emphasized Apparel Group's ongoing commitment to innovation and its vision to redefine the future of retail in the region.

