Indonesia's November 2024 imports show mixed trends, with decline in oil, gas purchases

(MENAFN) Indonesia’s total imports for November 2024 amounted to USD19.59 billion, reflecting a 10.71 percent decrease from the previous month but a slight 0.01 percent increase compared to the same period in 2023, according to a report from the BPS Statistics agency on Monday.



Oil and gas imports in November 2024 reached USD2.57 billion, showing a significant 29.88 percent drop from the previous month and a 26.32 percent decline from the same month last year.



Non-oil and gas imports totaled USD17.02 billion in November 2024, marking a 6.87 percent decrease from October 2024 but a 5.71 percent increase compared to November 2023.



The largest drop was seen in imports of electrical machinery and equipment, which fell by 15.49 percent to USD404.4 million. Conversely, imports of sugars and sugar confectionery saw a 25.19 peercent rise, reaching USD75.8 million.



China was Indonesia's leading trading partner for non-oil and gas imports, with a total value of USD6.53 billion in November 2024. Japan and the United States followed, with USD1.49 billion and USD0.76 billion, respectively.

