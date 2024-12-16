Israeli army advances into Syrian territory

(MENAFN) As the Israeli advanced into Syrian territory following the collapse of Assad's regime, Israeli settler movements quickly escalated their plans to expand into new territories, particularly in southern Lebanon and Syria. Within hours of the regime's fall, Israeli forces had already taken control of Mount Hermon and the buffer zone between Syria and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, a region that had been demilitarized for decades. This military shift coincided with increased actions from settler groups like Uri Tsavon, a newly-formed organization promoting Israeli settlements in southern Lebanon. Members of the group voiced intentions to occupy land in Syria, expressing urgency in their actions. One group member posted a message calling for an "invasion" and rapid territorial conquest, while others discussed potential investments in real estate in Syria's newly-formed legal framework, seeing it as an opportunity to build settlements there. These discussions extended to mapping potential settlement areas, including parts of Syria that are now under the control of Israeli forces.



Similarly, the Nahhala Movement, led by Daniela Weiss, which has been advocating for Jewish settlement in Gaza, echoed similar sentiments, claiming that settlement was the only solution for Israel's security and stability. In a social media post, Weiss endorsed Jewish settlement across the Golan Heights, the entire Mount Hermon region, and even Lebanon, referring to these areas as part of the "biblical borders" of Israel. She included a map of the proposed territorial expansion, which stretched through Syria and Iraq. Nahhala has already identified locations for new Jewish settlements in Gaza, and claims that over 700 Israeli families are ready to relocate when conditions permit. The group’s leader, Daniela Weiss, has personally visited Gaza with military protection to scout possible settlement sites. The group's expansionist rhetoric also reached Lebanon when, in December, Amos Azaria, founder of Uri Tsavon, crossed the border into southern Lebanon with several families, planting cedar trees as a symbol of Israeli presence in the region. Though the Israeli army intervened shortly after, the group’s actions demonstrate a persistent push for settlement expansion in contested areas.



In earlier statements, such as during a Zoom conference in June, members of the group discussed territorial claims in Syria. Dr. Hagi Ben-Artzi, Benjamin Netanyahu’s son-in-law and a group member, suggested that Israel should claim lands promised to Jews in biblical times, including areas beyond the Euphrates. Azaria, in an interview, echoed the desire to seize as much territory from Syria as possible, framing the conflict as a long-term struggle against regional adversaries like Hamas. With the situation in Syria in flux, these settler movements are taking advantage of the geopolitical shift, pushing for territorial claims in both Lebanon and Syria while the international community remains largely passive. The calls for immediate action reflect their belief that the collapse of the Assad regime has opened a unique window for territorial expansion that may not be available for long.

