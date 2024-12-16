Theater Figures Pay Tribute To Outstanding Singer Rashid Behbudov

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova
Theater figures have paid tribute to the People's Artist of the
USSR, laureate of the State Prize, Hero of Socialist labor Rashid
Behbudov, Azernews reports.
The team of the Azerbaijan State Song Theater, created by the
outstanding artist and named after him, and members of the singer's
family took part in the ceremony and laid flowers on the grave.
In 1966, the singer, who dearly loved his native country,
organized the Azerbaijan State Song Theater, combining various
genres of music and pop art, such as ballet and pantomime, and was
the soloist and artistic director of this theater.
Over 55 years of creative activity, Rashid Behbudov visited more
than 100 countries. He also created unique images in Azerbaijani
cinema.
The great singer, who conquered hearts with his extraordinary
voice, was born in Tbilisi in 1915 in the family of the singer
Majid Behbudov.
He began performing in Tbilisi in 1930, was a soloist of the
Azerbaijan State Philharmonic Hall, Azerbaijan State Opera and
Ballet Theater, the organizer and director of the state concert
ensemble.
Behbudov was already known as a soloist of various orchestras,
but the fame that came after the film "The Cloth Peddler" changed
his whole life.
His brilliant voice gained wide acclaim due to his lead role in
the musical comedy "The Cloth Peddler", filmed based on the
operetta by Uzeyir Hajibayli. A touching love story could not leave
the viewer indifferent.
Rashid Behbudov toured extensively, delivering concerts in
Bulgaria, Hungary, Italy, India, China, Syria, Turkiye, Egypt,
Jordan, Iran, Iraq, Finland, Poland, and Latin America.
The legendary singer always started and ended his concerts with
the song Azerbaijan.
The unforgettable singer died on June 9, 1989 in Moscow. This
year Rashid Behbudov would have turned 109.
