Theater Figures Pay Tribute To Outstanding Singer Rashid Behbudov

Theater figures have paid tribute to the People's Artist of the USSR, laureate of the State Prize, Hero of Socialist Rashid Behbudov, Azernews reports.

The team of the Azerbaijan State Song Theater, created by the outstanding artist and named after him, and members of the singer's family took part in the ceremony and laid flowers on the grave.

In 1966, the singer, who dearly loved his native country, organized the Azerbaijan State Song Theater, combining various genres of and pop art, such as ballet and pantomime, and was the soloist and artistic director of this theater.

Over 55 years of creative activity, Rashid Behbudov visited more than 100 countries. He also created unique images in Azerbaijani cinema.

The great singer, who conquered hearts with his extraordinary voice, was born in Tbilisi in 1915 in the family of the singer Majid Behbudov.

He began performing in Tbilisi in 1930, was a soloist of the Azerbaijan State Philharmonic Hall, Azerbaijan State Opera and Ballet Theater, the organizer and director of the state concert ensemble.

Behbudov was already known as a soloist of various orchestras, but the fame that came after the film "The Cloth Peddler" changed his whole life.

His brilliant voice gained wide acclaim due to his lead role in the musical comedy "The Cloth Peddler", filmed based on the operetta by Uzeyir Hajibayli. A touching love story could not leave the viewer indifferent.

Rashid Behbudov toured extensively, delivering concerts in Bulgaria, Hungary, Italy, India, China, Syria, Turkiye, Egypt, Jordan, Iran, Iraq, Finland, Poland, and Latin America.

The legendary singer always started and ended his concerts with the song Azerbaijan.

The unforgettable singer died on June 9, 1989 in Moscow. This year Rashid Behbudov would have turned 109.