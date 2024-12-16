Katrina Kaif Seeks Blessing From Sai Baba In Shirdi

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 16 (IANS) Katrina Kaif, who was last seen in the Vijay Sethupathi-starrer 'Merry Christmas', visited the shrine of Sai Baba in Shirdi on Monday.

The actress offered her prayers to the Sufi saint. After seeking blessings, the actress was felicitated by Pragya Mahandule-Sinare, Administrative Officer of Shri Sai Baba Sansthan. On this occasion, temple head Vishnu Thorat was also present.

The actress tied the knot with Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal in 2021, and recently celebrated 3 years of her union with the actor. The two tied the nuptial knot at the Six Senses Fort Barwara Hotel.

The actress seems to be on an acting sabbatical. After her marriage, the actress has so far done only three films, 'Phone Bhoot', 'Tiger 3' in which she reunited with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, and 'Merry Christmas'.

While Katrina seems to be making the most of her break, her husband, Vicky Kaushal has been constantly climbing up the ladder of stardom. The actor, who has done relatively diverse work in a span of 9 years, was last seen in 'Bad Newz' in which he shared the screen with Bollywood sensation Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk.

The actor has 'Chhaava' lined up for the release. The film was suppose to clash swords with the Allu Arjun-starrer 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' at the box-office but the makers decided to push the film's release.

'Chhava', directed by Laxman Utekar, is based upon the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Indian warrior-king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna in the role of Yeshubai Bhosle, wife of Sambhaji Maharaj along with Akshaye Khanna, Ashutosh Rana and Divya Dutta in supporting roles.

The first look of 'Chhava' was attached with the Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer 'Stree 2'. The first look of the film showcased Vicky fighting off the enemies inside a fort as he leaps and kills them while trying to“hold the fort”.

Vicky also has the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial 'Love and War' in the pipeline.