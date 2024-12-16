Ustad Zakir Hussain's 'Devout Muslim' Father, A Saraswati Devotee, Refused To Chant Islamic Prayer For His Son

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The late tabla maestro Zakir Hussain once shared a fascinating story about his father, Ustad Alla Rakha, and his unique way of worshipping Saraswati, the Hindu goddess of knowledge and music. This incident, narrated by Zakir Hussain years ago, offers a glimpse into the deep-rooted cultural values and artistic devotion that shaped his life.

Zakir recalled how, as a newborn, he was cradled by his father, who followed a traditional custom of welcoming a baby with prayers whispered into their ears. However, instead of conventional Islamic prayers, Alla Rakha chose to recite tabla rhythms.

| Zakir Hussain (1951-2024): Who will teach the tablas to laugh again?

This act reflected his profound devotion to his art and belief in music as a form of worship. Zakir mentioned that his father, a devout Muslim , considered his rhythms as prayers, saying,“I am a devotee of Goddess Saraswati and Lord Ganesh.”

Zakir further shared how his mother was initially furious with this unconventional ritual. She reportedly questioned Alla Rakha's choice, expecting traditional prayers. But his father calmly explained that music was his form of prayer, a way to pass on the blessings of his teachers and the art of rhythm to his son.

| Ustad Zakir Hussain: 5 things you didn't know about the tabla maestro

“This was a devout Muslim talking. He said this is the knowledge he got from his teachers and wanted to pass it on to his son," Zakir Hussain said about his father.

Zakir Hussain's Grammy awards

Zakir Hussain, born in Mumbai on March 9, 1951, began his musical journey as a child, performing his first concert at the age of seven. His dedication to the tabla took him across the globe, earning him accolades such as the Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan.