List Of Family-Friendly Activities Lined Up At Msheireb For Qatar National Day

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Msheireb Downtown Doha, in partnership with the Doha Institute (DFI), has announced the screening of the documentary 'Ode to Our Land,' a moving tribute to the Father Amir Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani's visionary leadership in building a modern, prosperous nation. The documentary, directed by Amal Al Muftah and Rawda Al-Thani, will be screened at Barahat Msheireb on Qatar National Day, December 18 at 3pm.



“Ode to Our Land” is the first-ever documentary about the leadership and vision of His Highness the Father Amir. The film highlights His Highness's commitment to transforming Qatar into a modern, thriving nation, ensuring the prosperity of all its people while advancing Qatar's role in the Arab world.

Qatar National Day Programming

The film screening is part of a broader series of events organised by Msheireb Downtown Doha to celebrate Qatar National Day and offer diverse programming during the winter months. This includes a range of family-friendly activities, performances, and competitions to engage guests of all ages. Starting at 4 pm on December 18, activities will take place in Sahat Al Nakheel, where visitors can enjoy traditional Qatari performances such as the Ardah (sword dance), arts and crafts workshops, and more. These events aim to create a lively and festive atmosphere, celebrating Qatar's rich cultural heritage and national unity.



Qatar National Day festivities set for 974 Beach

Strong wind forecasted for Qatar National Day Qatar Central Bank announces two-day holiday for National Day

Read Also

Baraha Cinema, an open-air cinema, will screen films from December 18 to January 4, 2025, offering family-friendly movie nights in partnership with Novo Cinema. Additionally, the live screening of the FIFA Intercontinental Cup Qatar 2024 final will take place at Barahat Msheireb on December 18. And from December 21 to January 3, the live screening of Gulf Cup 2024 matches will also be held at Barahat Msheireb, bringing sports enthusiasts together to enjoy the tournament in a vibrant community setting.

Winter Season in Msheireb Downtown Doha

In addition to the National Day festivities, Msheireb Downtown Doha is offering a variety of exciting activities as part of its winter season programming, which runs through February 2025. The Mal Awal exhibition, showcasing the history of video games from the perspective of local collectors, will be on display at Sahat Al Nakheel Msheireb from December 16 until April 10, 2025.

Looking ahead, Msheireb Downtown Doha has planned a series of exciting events in 2025. In January, the Winter Experience at The Company House Courtyard will run from January 2 to 31, turning the space into a luxurious winter destination with cozy cabanas and fire pits. Also in January, Msheireb Downtown Doha will host the Qatar Investment and Innovation Conference on January 15, bringing together industry leaders to discuss how emerging technologies can drive economic growth and regional cooperation.

Meanwhile, from January 23 to February 1, 2025, Sahat Al Nakheel at Msheireb Downtown Doha will come alive with Candy Zone, a vibrant, first-of-its-kind festival celebrating imagination and fun. With towering sweet-themed structures, colourful installations, and the immersive Candy Land experience, this whimsical wonderland promises unforgettable memories.

Downtown Tech Conference

On January 30-31, 2025, Barahat Msheireb will host Downtown Tech, a cutting-edge event showcasing the latest in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), robotics, and autonomous vehicles. This event will bring together innovators, tech enthusiasts, and industry leaders to explore how these technologies are shaping the future. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with interactive displays, discover groundbreaking innovations, and connect with the visionaries driving technological advancement.

Qatar National Sports Day

In February of next year, Msheireb Downtown Doha will celebrate Qatar National Sports Day (QNSD) on February 11, featuring interactive sports stations and city-wide activations. Cultural enthusiasts can look forward to the Orchestra in Barahat Msheireb performances, in partnership with the Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra, on February 14-15 and 18-19.

Ramadan 2025

The month will conclude with a series of Ramadan Iftar and Suhoor events on February 29 and March 28, offering exquisite dining and live entertainment, further enhancing the cultural experience at Msheireb Downtown Doha.