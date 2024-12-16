Hyderabad: No Delay In Taking Action In Mohan Babu Case, Says Police

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Dec 16 (IANS) Rachakonda Commissioner Sudheer Babu on Monday denied that there was any delay in taking action against veteran Mohan Babu in the cases registered against him.

The Commissioner told persons that the police would obey the orders of the High Court, which has given Mohan Babu tile till December 24 to appear before the police.

Sudheer Babu said if there was no response from Mohan Babu after December 24, they would serve a fresh notice.

Mohan Babu was admitted to a hospital on the night of December 10 with complaints of high blood pressure and anxiety following a clash at his house in Jalpally when his actor son Manchu Manoj broke the gate after he was stopped by the bouncers deployed there.

Rachakonda Commissioner, who is also the Additional District Collector, had summoned Mohan Babu and his sons Manchu Vishnu and Manchu Manoj on December 11 for a hearing with regard to the cases booked against them.

Mohan Babu and his sons were booked under BNS sections 329 (4) (criminal trespass and house trespass) and 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt) r/w 3 (5).

Mohan Babu had approached the High Court seeking exemption from appearing before the Police Commissioner. His two sons separately appeared before the Commissioner, who took an undertaking from them that they would do nothing which precipitated the matter further.

The Commissioner said a total of three cases have been registered with regard to the dispute in the family of Mohan Babu. He revealed that the investigations were on all three cases.

He clarified that the senior veteran actor does not have any gun license under the jurisdiction of the Rachakonda Commissionerate.“We have received information that Mohan Babu has two guns with him. In the notices served to the actor, we have asked Mohan Babu to deposit his two guns with him anywhere,” he said.

The veteran actor, who is also a former Member of Parliament, was booked for an attempt to murder when he grabbed the mike of a TV reporter and attacked him during the ruckus at his house on December 10.

Mohan Babu last week approached Telangana High Court for anticipatory bail in an attempt to murder case. The High Court adjourned to December 19 the hearing on anticipatory bail petition.

The FIR was registered on a complaint by M. Satyanarayana, a reporter for Telangana news channel TV9.

Mohan Babu attacked the TV reporter when the latter had gone to his residence in Jalpally to cover the ongoing dispute between the veteran actor and his actor son Manchu Manoj.

The veteran actor, who apologised to the injured journalist and the TV channel, visited the hospital on Sunday and called on the journalist. He once again apologised to the reporter and his family members.