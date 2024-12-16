Israel commands troops to get ready for elongated residence in Syria

(MENAFN) Israeli Defense Yoav Katz has directed the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to prepare for a prolonged stay in newly captured Syrian territory, despite growing international pressure for withdrawal. The IDF has seized the demilitarized zone (DMZ) along the Israeli-Syrian border, which was established in 1974, and extended its presence into areas of the Golan Heights, which Israel has occupied since 1967. Katz announced that the IDF would create a temporary "sterile defense zone" in southern Syria to counter any potential "terrorist threat" following the collapse of Bashar al-Assad's government.



In a statement on Friday, Katz ordered the IDF to make arrangements for troops to remain on Mount Hermon, a strategic peak in Syria overlooking Lebanon and Damascus. The mountain, Israel claims, holds significant security value, allowing Israel to monitor a broad region with advanced radar systems.



Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu informed US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan that Israel would continue its presence in the buffer zone until there is an effective force in place to uphold the 1974 armistice that ended hostilities between Israel and Syria. Israel's military involvement in Syria escalated after opposition forces, led by the jihadist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), launched a successful offensive that resulted in the fall of the Assad regime and his eventual exile in Russia.



Over the past week, the IDF has conducted airstrikes across Syria, claiming to have destroyed billions of dollars' worth of military assets, including Syria's air defense systems, multiple air force squadrons, and missile facilities. The IDF also reported the destruction of around 90% of Syria's strategic surface-to-air missiles.



Israel’s continued occupation of Syrian territory has drawn condemnation from the United Nations, which has called for the cessation of all unauthorized military presence in the area. Türkiye, which supports Syrian opposition factions, criticized Israel's actions as an "occupier mentality." However, the US has backed Israel's military actions, framing them as necessary for self-defense.

