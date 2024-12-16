Sensex Settles At 81,748 Amid Mixed Global Cues

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 16 (IANS) The Indian stock closed lower on Monday amid mixed global cues.

At closing, Sensex settled at 81,748.57, down by 384.55 points, or 0.47 per cent, and Nifty ended at 24,668.25, down by 100.05 points, or 0.40 per cent.

The national market traded in a range-bound manner while the realty sector outperformed in expectation of growing demand and a potential rate cut cycle in 2025, said market experts.

A rise in and service PMI suggests a positive turnaround in H2 FY25 earnings, which may limit further downgrades in FY25 earnings.

"Rising US 10-year bond yields and a strengthening dollar led investors to remain watchful of the upcoming US Fed policy and its commentary for 2025 rates," the experts said.

Nifty Bank ended at 53,581.35, down by 2.45 points, or 0.00 per cent. The Nifty Midcap 100 index closed at 59,443 at the end of trading after rising 451.50 points or 0.77 per cent.

Nifty Smallcap 100 index closed at 19,531.05 after rising 123.75 points, or 0.64 per cent.

On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), 2,338 shares ended in green and 1,802 in red, whereas there was no change in 100 shares.

On the sectoral front, buying was witnessed in the Auto, PSU Bank, Pharma, Realty, Media, and Private Bank sectors of Nifty.

In the Sensex pack, Titan, UltraTech Cement, NTPC, TCS, Bharti Airtel, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, JSW Steel, HCL Tech, Tata Steel, Tata Motors, HDFC Bank, and Nestle India were the top losers. IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, Power Grid, M&M, and Axis Bank were the top gainers.

The market is currently waiting for the US Federal Reserve (FED) scheduled for December 17-18. The rupee traded at 84.87 as the dollar strengthened, holding above the $106.50 mark. The rupee's trading range is expected to remain between 84.75 and 85.00 amid these developments, said experts.