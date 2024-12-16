عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kuwait Crown Prince Receives Visiting Son Of Sultan Of Bohra

Kuwait Crown Prince Receives Visiting Son Of Sultan Of Bohra


12/16/2024 6:02:49 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 16 (KUNA) -- His Highness the crown prince sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah received at Bayan Palace, Monday, the son of the Sultan of the Bohra Dr. Husain Mufaddal Burhanuddin and the accompanying delegation.
Undersecretary for Foreign Affairs at the Crown Prince Diwan Mazen Al-Issa. (end)
gta





MENAFN16122024000071011013ID1108996911


Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search