Kuwait Crown Prince Receives Visiting Son Of Sultan Of Bohra

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 16 (KUNA) -- the Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad received at Bayan Palace, Monday, the son of the Sultan of the Bohra Dr. Husain Mufaddal Burhanuddin and the accompanying delegation. Undersecretary for Foreign Affairs at the Crown Prince Diwan Mazen Al-Issa. (end) gta

