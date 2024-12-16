Saudi-Hosted UN Talks End With No Drought Deal: Participants

A COP16 delegate walks past a giant poster of a Saudi archaeological site at the start of the UNCCD talks (AFP photo)

A COP16 delegate walks past a giant poster of a Saudi archaeological site at the start of the UNCCD talks (AFP photo)

RIYADH - Saudi-hosted UN talks failed to produce an agreement on how to respond to drought, participants said on Saturday, falling short of hopes for a binding protocol addressing the growing scourge.

The 12-day meeting of parties to the United Nations to Combat Desertification (UNCCD), known as COP16, concluded early Saturday morning, one day later than scheduled as parties tried to hammer out a deal.

Prior to the talks, UNCCD Executive Secretary Ibrahim Thiaw said the world expected negotiators "to adopt a bold decision that can help turn the tide on the most pervasive and the most disruptive environmental disaster: drought".

But addressing the plenary before dawn on Saturday, Thiaw acknowledged that "parties need more time to agree on the best way forward".

An unofficial final decision posted online said the UNCCD, which brings together 196 countries and the European Union, would "continue discussions" on drought based on progress made in Riyadh.

A press release issued on Saturday said countries "made significant progress in laying the groundwork for a future global drought regime, which they intend to complete at COP17 in Mongolia in 2026".

Droughts "fuelled by human destruction of the environment" cost the world more than $300 billion each year, the UN said in a report published on December 3, the second day of the talks in Riyadh.

Droughts are projected to affect 75 per cent of the world's population by 2050, the report said.

A delegate at COP16 from a country in Africa, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss private deliberations, told AFP that African nations had hoped the talks would produce a binding protocol on drought.

That would ensure "every government will be held responsible" for devising stronger preparation and response plans, the delegate said.

"It's the first time I've seen Africa so united, with a strong united front, with respect to the drought protocol."

Two other COP16 participants, also requesting anonymity, told AFP that developed countries did not want a binding protocol and instead were pushing for a "framework", which African countries deemed inadequate.