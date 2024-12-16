Argus Guarantee Of Origin Prices Available Through Trayport Joule

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

LONDON, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trayport Limited (TMX Trayport), a wholly-owned subsidiary of TMX Group, and Argus, the leading independent provider of intelligence to the global and commodity markets, today announced a collaboration to provide Argus' Guarantee of Origin (GO) benchmark prices through TMX Trayport's Joule.



Joule is the leading global electronic solution for over 9,500 traders of European energy commodities and environmental markets. Argus' End of Day (EoD) Guarantee of Origin prices bring transparency to opaque and fragmented Energy Attribute Certificate markets and will be available within the Joule screen, accompanied by historical data and visualisation tools.

GOs certify electricity based on the source of generation. Argus' independent GO price assessments reflect confirmed transactions as well as bids and offers across a wide range of market sources. Argus publishes GO prices for commonly traded wind, solar, hydro and other technology-backed certificates. These support the development of a voluntary renewables market by representing fair value for core GO products that are available through the Joule solution.

TMX Trayport CEO, Peter Conroy said: "As companies seek to reduce their emissions, specific insights into pricing and market trends are essential for greater transparency and market growth. Argus' data and insights are used globally as benchmarks for pricing energy and other commodities." He continued: "Working together with Argus is part of our commitment to develop and enhance our solutions to meet the needs of our customers. Adding Argus' EoD GO pricing into the Joule screen will allow users to access more information in one convenient location, making it easier to stay up to date with pricing and market trends."

Argus Media chairman and chief executive Adrian Binks added: "The importance and market adoption of Energy Attribute Certificates continues as companies strive to meet sustainability challenges. Argus is committed to enhancing price transparency in these growing markets to help build trust throughout the supply chain. The inclusion of our GO prices on Trayport's market leading Joule platform will help participants access this key information within their workflow environment."

The inclusion of Argus' GO data in Joule complements the Energy Attribute Certificate data already available and will help develop transparency and liquidity in the Energy Attribute Certificates market. Joule users can access tradable EAC prices and data within Joule today. Interested parties should contact [email protected] for additional details of the marketplaces available on Joule. Details can be found here .







About TMX Trayport







TMX Trayport provides the primary network and platform for European wholesale energy markets. Our network and solutions support the growth of our clients and trading markets. Our solutions are used worldwide by traders, brokers and exchanges in multiple asset classes across OTC and cleared markets. Trayport Limited is a wholly-owned subsidiary of TMX Group Limited. For more information, visit .

About Argus Media

Argus is the leading independent provider of market intelligence to the global energy and commodity markets. We offer essential price assessments, news, analytics, consulting services, data science tools and industry conferences to illuminate complex and opaque commodity markets.

Headquartered in London with over 1,300 staff, Argus is an independent media organisation with 29 offices in the world's principal commodity trading hubs.

Companies, trading firms and governments in 160 countries around the world trust Argus data to make decisions, analyse situations, manage risk, facilitate trading and for long-term planning. Argus prices are used as trusted benchmarks around the world for pricing transportation, commodities and energy.

Founded in 1970, Argus remains a privately held UK-registered company owned by employee shareholders and global growth equity firm General Atlantic.

