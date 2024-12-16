EQS-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

The Nordex Group receives from Alterric first N175/6.X order in Greece for 56 MW

16.12.2024 / 07:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hamburg, 16 December 2024. Alterric, an independent producer in the sector and one of the largest onshore green electricity producers in Central Europe, has placed an order with the Nordex Group for the and installation of nine N175/6.X turbines for a project in Greece. The contract also includes a premium service contract for the turbines for a period of 25 years. The 56 MW Chalkidiki wind farm is the Nordex Group's first project in Greece to use N175/6.X turbines. The wind farm is being built in the northern Greek prefecture of Central Macedonia in the Chalkidiki region near Polygyros.

Installation of the turbines with 6.8 MW capacity is scheduled to begin at the end of 2025, with complete commissioning scheduled for mid 2026. The Nordex Group will install the turbines on tubular steel towers with hub heights of 112 metres. Patxi Landa, CSO of the Nordex Group: "In the Chalkidiki project our most powerful turbine for regions with light wind speeds - the N175/6.X - will be installed for the first time in Greece. The turbine is perfectly adapted to the wind conditions at the site. We are excited about this first order from Alterric in Greece and look forward to working together to drive the energy transition in the country with our latest technology." About Alterric Alterric develops, plans, manages and markets wind and hybrid farms and is one of the largest onshore green electricity producers in Central Europe. The company currently operates over 2,400 megawatts of installed capacity in its own portfolio. The pipeline for new wind projects comprises over 11,000 megawatts. Alterric is convinced that the climate targets in Europe can only be achieved by increasing the expansion of onshore wind power. With this perspective, more than 500 experienced experts are driving forward the expansion towards a 100 percent energy transition. Alterric teams work in 13 locations in Germany as well as in international offices in France and Greece. In this way, Alterric wants to make a significant contribution to the energy transition, security of supply, climate protection and the preservation of our environment. Learn more about the company at alterric.

Social Media:

About the Nordex Group The Group has installed more than 53 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets in its corporate history and generated consolidated sales of around EUR 6.5 billion in 2023. The Company currently has more than 10,200 employees, and the Group's manufacturing network includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, India, USA and Mexico. Nordex' product portfolio is currently focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 6 MW+ classes that are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited space availability and regions with constrained grid capacity.

Nordex SE

Felix Losada

Telephone: +49 (0) 40 30030 1141

E-mail: ... Contact for investor inquiries:

Nordex SE

Anja Siehler

Phone: +49 162 3515 334

E-mail: ...







