Outdoor Kitchen Cabinets Market Is Projected To Grow Expeditiously: To Reach USD 5.1 Billion By 2030, Report

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) According to outdoor kitchen cabinets market, Asia-Pacific region is expected to maintain its share throughout the outdoor kitchen cabinets forecast period.” - Allied Market ResearchWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global outdoor kitchen cabinets market generated $2.9 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $5.1 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2030 report provides an in-depth analysis of the top pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.



Increase in expenditure on luxury lifestyle among people, rise in the adoption of outdoor living spaces, rapid urbanization, and improvement in the standard of living among people are expected to drive the growth of the global outdoor kitchen cabinets market. On the other hand, extortionate cost of outdoor kitchen setup is expected to hinder the growth to some extent. However, surge in the number of outdoor living projects in various homes are expected to create ample opportunities for the growth of the industry.



The report offers a detailed segmentation on the global outdoor kitchen cabinets market based on type, amenities, material, end-users, marketing channel and region.



Based on marketing channel, the contractors segment held the largest market share in 2020, garnering more than two-fifths of the global market. The e-commerce segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.



Based on material, the stainless-steel segment held the majority market share in 2020, holding around one-third of the global market. The polymer segment, on the other hand, is predicted to cite the fastest CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period.



Based on region, the market across North America held the lion's share in 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the global market. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is predicted to cite the fastest CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.



The key players analyzed in the global outdoor kitchen cabinets market report include American Outdoor Cabinets, Bull Outdoor Products, Inc., Cabinetworks Group, Danver Stainless Outdoor Kitchens, Electrolux AB, Grillnetics, LLC, Middleby Corporation, NatureKast Products Inc., NewAge Products Inc., and Outdoor Kitchen Cabinets & More.



Key Benefits For Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the outdoor kitchen cabinets market analysis from 2020 to 2030 to identify the prevailing outdoor kitchen cabinets market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the outdoor kitchen cabinets market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global outdoor kitchen cabinets market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.



