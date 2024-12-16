Container Glass Market Growth Trends And Innovations Shaping The Industry

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Increase in demand from the food & beverage and sectors drive the growth of the global container glass market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Research published a report titled,“Container Glass Market by Glass Type (Borosilicate-Based and Soda-Lime-Silica-Based), Forming Method (Blow & Blow, Press & Blow, and Narrow Neck Press & Blow), and End User (Foods & Beverages, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.” The report reveals that the global container glass market, valued at $82.2 billion in 2020, is projected to reach $155.9 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to 2030.Download Sample Pages of Research Overview:Key Growth FactorsDrivers:- Rising demand in the food & beverage and pharmaceutical sectors.Challenges:- Environmental hazards associated with container glass manufacturing.Opportunities:- Development of lightweight container glass products.Market Segmentation InsightsForming Method:Press & Blow:- Largest segment in 2020, contributing nearly half of the market share.- Growth attributed to the rising trend of reusable bottles in the food & beverage industry.Narrow Neck Press & Blow:- Expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.2% from 2021 to 2030.- Driven by increased consumption of alcoholic beverages requiring narrow-neck bottles and growing fashion consciousness.End-Use Industry:Food & Beverages:- Dominated the market in 2020, accounting for over three-fourths of total revenue.- Growth due to increased demand for premium alcoholic beverages and food storage solutions.Pharmaceuticals:- Expected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 7.5% through 2030.- Demand driven by heightened disease severity, R&D in pharmaceuticals, and use of glass for storage, sampling, and packaging.Regional AnalysisAsia-Pacific:- Held the largest revenue share in 2020 (more than two-fifths of the global market).- Anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.Growth fueled by:- Expansion of the pharmaceuticals, food & beverage, and chemical manufacturing sectors.- Rising demand for packaged and long-shelf-life food items.Leading Companies in the Market- Amcor Limited- FrigoGlass- Owens-Illinois Inc.- Consol Glass Pty Ltd.- Central Glass Co. Ltd.- Vitro- S.A.B de C.V.- Vidrala- Hindusthan National Glass Industries LimitedInterested in Procuring This Report? Visit Here:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

