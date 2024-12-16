Bad weather damages 2 Russia oil tankers carrying 29 crew members

(MENAFN) Two Russian oil tankers, carrying a total of 29 crew members, were damaged in the Kerch Strait near the Black Sea due to severe weather conditions, Russian news agency TASS reported on Sunday. The incident occurred in a region known for challenging maritime conditions, where storms and high winds often disrupt shipping routes. Efforts are currently underway to manage the situation and mitigate further risks.



The affected vessels, named "Volgoneft-212" and "Volgoneft-239," were transporting over four tonnes of fuel oil each at the time of the accident. Authorities have confirmed that the damage to the tankers resulted in oil spills, which have already been detected in the surrounding waters. This has raised serious concerns about the environmental consequences, as emergency teams work to assess the scale of the spill and plan containment measures.



Rescue and evacuation operations for the 29 crew members aboard the tankers are ongoing, with authorities prioritizing their safety amid the challenging weather conditions. Coordination efforts are being made to transfer the crew to safety while addressing the damage to the vessels. Local emergency services are mobilized to ensure a swift response to the incident.



The situation underscores the significant risks associated with transporting fuel oil in volatile weather conditions, particularly in critical waterways such as the Kerch Strait. The damaged tankers and the resulting oil spills highlight the importance of stringent safety protocols and environmental protection measures. Further updates are expected as rescue operations continue and the environmental impact is evaluated.

MENAFN16122024000045015839ID1108996309