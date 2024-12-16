DGrade, Starbucks at Alshaya Group Honor Sustainable Coffee Shop Design Winners

(MENAFNEditorial) • Competition drew participation of 43 UAE and a total of 76 entries

• Initiative prioritizes youth empowerment, addresses environmental challenges through creativity, design





Abu Dhabi, UAE: 16 December, 2024 – DGrade, a UAE-based company leading the way in recycling plastic into sustainable solutions, and Starbucks MENA, the international coffeehouse licensed and operated by Alshaya Group, a leading brand franchise operator in the region, today announced the winners of their Sustainable Coffee Shop Design Competition. Targeting schools in the UAE, the innovative initiative that ran during the month of November, encouraged students to think creatively and sustainably in designing the coffee shop of the future while addressing core environmental challenges.



The competition invited students between the ages of 11 and 16 from schools registered within Simply Bottles, a recycling initiative that works with schools, businesses and events to educate and engage people in plastic bottle recycling and the circular economy, to design coffee shops that integrate sustainable practices.



Emma Barber, Managing Director at DGrade, underscored the value of youth engagement in sustainability and said: “This competition serves as a powerful example of how young minds can envision and create sustainable solutions that can have an outsized impact. We are proud to support students in developing their skills and contributing to a better future for the UAE and beyond.”



The award ceremony was hosted at Starbucks Al Falah Central Mall Abu Dhabi in the presence of Emma Barber, Managing Director of DGrade, Ella Clemits, Simply Bottles Manager at DGrade, and Michelle Pocock, head of Public Relations and Public Affairs at Starbucks MENA. Students from three schools were recognized for their innovative efforts to move the needle on sustainability while five additional finalists were commended for the outstanding creativity of their designs. All participants received participation certificates to acknowledge their efforts.



Olena Lemeshko, Vice President of Starbucks Marketing and Product at Alshaya Group, emphasized Starbucks' commitment to sustainability and the importance of involving future generations in solving these challenges. She remarked: “Starbucks at Alshaya Group is dedicated to empowering young people to find creative solutions to today's complex problems. This competition highlights their potential to lead in sustainability and innovation. Congratulations to all participants for their inspiring designs and dedication.”





Winning Schools and Designs:

1. Al Azm Charter School, 1st Place– Al Azm Charter School’s design featured a café built around a large tree with glass walls for natural light, sustainable materials throughout, and recycled-material robots educating guests on eco-friendly practices. The vibrant space also included macaw parrots, symbolizing wildlife conservation, creating a serene and interactive experience.

2. Abu Dhabi International Private School, 2nd Place – Abu Dhabi International Private School’s design featured a solar energy powered café constructed from bamboo and reclaimed wood. The innovative concept integrated water generators that captured moisture from the air, composters to reduce waste, and greenery-filled spaces that created an eco-friendly oasis.

3. New Academy School, 3rd Place – Designed by people of determination students, New Academy School’s project, Eco Quint Solutions, reimagined coffee shops as multifunctional community hubs. Combining a café with a community garden, an eco-friendly store offering upcycled goods, and sustainability workshops, the premise of these hubs was to bring people together to learn, connect, and act collectively for the environment—all while enjoying coffee in traditional earthen cups.



MENAFN16122024000070016959ID1108996268