Libya suspends operations in major oil refinery due to clashes

(MENAFN) A key oil in western Libya, the Zawiya refinery, suspended operations on Sunday after armed clashes erupted nearby, causing fires in several storage tanks. The National Oil Corporation (NOC) declared a force majeure, citing significant damage from gunfire that led to serious fires in the refinery’s storage units. The refinery, located about 45 kilometers west of Tripoli, is crucial as it is the only facility supplying the local market with products.



Videos shared on social showed multiple oil tanks ablaze at the refinery, highlighting the scale of the damage. The NOC attributed the fires to armed clashes in the area, with the use of light and medium weapons. Despite the ongoing violence, emergency teams were able to control the fires and manage gas leaks, preventing further escalation of the danger.



While news reports from Libya indicated that one person was killed and 10 others wounded in the clashes, there was no official confirmation of the casualty figures. The NOC’s spokesman, Khaled Ghulam, reassured the public on Libya al-Ahrar television that all the fires had been brought under control and that the situation was being handled by emergency personnel.



The refinery’s suspension of operations highlights the ongoing instability in Libya, where conflict and armed groups continue to disrupt key infrastructure. The NOC’s response aims to contain the immediate damage, but the suspension of operations at the Zawiya refinery could have significant implications for the country’s fuel supply.

MENAFN16122024000045015839ID1108996230