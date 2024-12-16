French police investigate suspect over 5 homicides in Dunkirk

(MENAFN) A 22-year-old man who turned himself in for the murders of five people in northern France had no prior criminal record, authorities confirmed on Sunday. The suspect surrendered to the police in Ghyvelde, a town near the port city of Dunkirk, around 5:20 pm (1620 GMT) on Saturday, just two hours after the first killing. Dunkirk's chief prosecutor, Charlotte Huet, stated that the man was "unknown to the police service and judicial authorities," indicating no prior involvement with law enforcement.



The man is facing charges of murder, along with other crimes and the possession of five restricted firearms, which were discovered in his vehicle. The maximum penalty for these charges could be a life sentence. Prosecutor Huet emphasized that numerous investigations are underway, particularly to understand the motives behind the suspect's actions. Authorities are examining whether the suspect had a dispute with the companies where the first three victims worked, which could have played a role in the killings.



All five murders took place within a span of less than two hours in the Dunkirk region. The first victim, a 29-year-old man, was shot multiple times outside his home in the village of Wormhout, located just south of Dunkirk. Prosecutors noted that the man was a local business owner who operated a trucking company. The police are continuing their efforts to piece together the events leading to the tragic killings.



The case has shocked the local community, as the suspect's lack of a criminal history raises further questions about the reasons behind the brutal attacks. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are working to clarify the motives that led to this tragic sequence of events.

MENAFN16122024000045015839ID1108996225