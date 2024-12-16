Over 40 Kashmiri Students Beaten, Thrown Out Of Rajasthan's Mewar University: JKSA

In a statement, the Convenor of the Association, Nasir Khuehami, said that over 50 Kashmiri students have been facing severe challenges in the university's B.Sc. Nursing program due to the institution's failure to secure mandatory approvals from the Rajasthan Nursing Council (RNC) and the Indian Nursing Council (INC). He emphasized that the absence of these approvals has jeopardized the students' academic futures, leaving them in a state of uncertainty.

“Instead of addressing the students' legitimate concerns and protecting their academic careers, the university has resorted to unjust actions. This is a direct attack on their fundamental rights to demand justice, he said.

Khuehami explained that the association has been closely monitoring the issue for several months. The university administration repeatedly assured the students that the required approvals would be obtained soon. Three months ago, the university registrar even issued a written assurance, promising a resolution within a short period. However, despite these commitments, no significant progress has been made. Instead, the university has now asked for yet another month to resolve the issue, forcing students to continue their protests.

“The university has been operating the program without the necessary RNC and INC approvals. Students were assured repeatedly that the approvals were forthcoming, but these claims have proven to be baseless and deceptive. Even the chairman of the university had promised a resolution within three months, but all assurances have fallen flat. The students cannot be expected to endure further delays after investing three years of their lives in this program,” he added.

Khuehami further alleged that the university has been pressuring students to withdraw their protests, threatening to suspend them and return their fees to the Jammu and Kashmir Student Scholarship Scheme (JKSSS).“It is unacceptable for these students to be sent back after three years of hard work and sacrifice. They are being treated unfairly and deserve justice,” he asserted.

He also accused the university of repeatedly involving the Rajasthan police to intimidate the students.“The university has frequently called the police, who are threatening the students with dire consequences if they continue to protest. Instead of addressing their concerns, they are being silenced with fear tactics,” he claimed.

Khuehami pointed out that students had waited until December 4th, as the university claimed the matter was being heard in the Rajasthan High Court. However, despite waiting patiently, no action or follow-up has been taken, leaving the students in limbo.“Now, it is December 15th, and there has been no progress. The future of these young students hangs in the balance,” he said.

In a shocking turn of events, on Saturday evening, over 40 Kashmiri students studying at Mewar University were allegedly subjected to physical violence by the Rajasthan police while peacefully protesting. The students were reportedly thrown out of the university premises, forcing them to spend cold winter nights protesting outside the university gates.“These students have been protesting peacefully for months, demanding recognition and certification for their nursing program. However, instead of resolution, they have faced intimidation, violence, and neglect,” he added.

The association urged Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to take immediate steps to resolve the issue.“We call upon the Chief Minister to personally intervene and ensure that these students are not forced to sacrifice their academic careers due to the negligence of Mewar University. These students have placed their trust in the state government, and we believe a swift resolution can restore their hopes for a secure future,” Khuehami added.

The association also urged Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma to intervene and resolve this crisis, restoring hope for these young students.“Their future should not be compromised due to administrative negligence and delays,” it said.

The National President of the Association, Ummar Jamal, also urged both the Chief Ministers to act swiftly.“The demands of the students are straightforward and just: either transfer them to a recognized institution or immediately secure the necessary approvals for their program. The government must prioritize the academic continuity and well-being of these students,” he stated.

We urge both state and central governments to ensure mechanisms are in place to protect the rights of Kashmiri students in institutions across the country and ensure that the unwarranted harassment of Kashmiri students at Mewar University Rajasthan, stops. Their futures must not be left at the mercy of negligent universities,” Jamal added.

