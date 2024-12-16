Global Optical Fiber And Plastic Conduit Market To Surge Amid Rapid 5G Rollouts

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Optical Fiber & Plastic Conduit Growth

Global Optical Fiber and Plastic Conduit Market to Reach $11,779.9 Million by 2026

- Allied Market ResearchWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research, titled, "Optical Fiber & Plastic Conduit Market by Mode, Product Type, Connectivity, Vertical, and Plastic Conduit Market in & IT by Product: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2026," the global optical fiber and plastic conduit market was valued at $4,151.2 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $11,779.9 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 20.6% from 2019 to 2026.Get a PDF brochure for Industrial Insights and Business Intelligence @The optical fiber industry is expected to provide promising growth prospects throughout the forecast period, owing to an increase in investments and research undertaken by prominent optical fiber cable manufacturers in the industry to develop and upgrade the fiber optics technology application area. In addition, the plastic conduit systems market denotes a promising picture for future growth of efficient cable management. The recent business scenario has witnessed an upsurge in the usage of cable conduit systems across commercial and industrial constructions. Companies are now adopting efficient techniques to provide consumers with innovative and cost-efficient products.The rising demand for single-mode optical fibers is expected to grow during the forecast period, as the world is facing a shortage of single-mode cabling. The main reason for this fiber shortage is the rise in fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) network projects, which have increased fiber consumption by 46% of the whole world. Moreover, single-mode optical fiber cable offers numerous benefits, which include high attenuation and dispersion, greater data-transmitting capabilities, usability within high-speed & large-capacity networks, and others, which have been boosting its adoption among the end users. Furthermore, ongoing efforts to increase the penetration of telecom services in the emerging countries of the Asia-Pacific region are attributed to the increasing demand for single-mode cable in the region, which is opportunistic for the optical fiber and plastic conduit market.In the North American electrical industry, PVC conduits are available in different types based on their thickness. Thin-walled PVC conduits are used in concrete, whereas their heavier counterparts are used for direct burial and exposed work. PVC provides resistance against moisture and corrosion. Rigid non-metallic conduits are advantageous over their metallic counterparts, as they protect against corrosion and water. Rigid plastic conduits reduce the electromagnetic fields that are formed by electrons flowing through the conductors in the conduits. This enhances the performance of the computer as well as other electronic equipment that uses these rigid conduits in the IT & Telecom industry. This factor drives the optical fiber and plastic conduit market growth globally.Get a Customized Research Report @The choice between metal or plastic conduit is mainly influenced by site conditions, type of building, temperature of the location, and exposure to corrosive or damp conditions among others. Plastic conduits offer protection against moisture in comparison with steel conduits.Plastic conduits are being increasingly used for all types of installation work, both for commercial and domestic wiring in the IT & telecom sectors. These flexible plastic conduits are made in all sizes from 16mm to 50 mm in external diameter. The thermal expansion of plastic conduits is about six times that of steel. The installation of plastic flexible conduits is easier than that of rigid plastic conduits, as routing can be done without welding and cutting the conduits around obstructions, which affects its demand globally and assists in the market growth of optical fiber and plastic conduit market.Key Finding of The Optical Fiber And Plastic Conduit Market:- Based on mode, the single mode segment generated the highest volume in the global optical fiber and plastic conduit market in 2018.- Based on industry verticals, the telecom and IT segment generated the highest volume in the optical fiber and plastic conduit market in 2018.- Based on product, the flexible plastic conduit segment generated the highest revenue in the optical fiber and plastic conduit market in 2018.The key players profiled in the optical fiber and plastic conduit industry include Fujikura Ltd., Corning Incorporated, Sterlite Technologies Ltd., Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd., The Prysmian Group, Emtelle, Hexatronic Cables & Interconnect Systems, and Kuhkenah Network (K-Net). In addition, the key players profiled in the plastic conduit in the IT & Telecom market include Cantex Inc., Atkore International, Dura-Line, and Prime Conduit. These key players adopt several strategies such as new product launch and development, acquisition, partnership and collaboration, and business expansion to increase the optical fiber and plastic conduit market share during the forecast period.Enquiry Before Buying:About Us:Allied Market Research is a top provider of market intelligence that offers reports from leading technology publishers. Our in-depth market assessments in our research reports consider significant technological advancements in the sector. In addition to other areas of expertise, AMR focuses on analyzing high-tech and advanced production systems. We have a team of experts who compile thorough research reports and actively advise leading businesses to enhance their current procedures. Our experts have a wealth of knowledge on the topics they cover. Also, they use a variety of tools and techniques when gathering and analyzing data, including patented data sources.

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.