Global Times: Literary Exchange Boosts China-Malaysia Cultural Mutual Learning

At an elegantly designed bookstore in Langyuan Vintage recently, a throng of young readers were listening attentively to four women writers talking about their writing experience, followed by questions from the audience. Two of them were noted Malaysian-Chinese writer Li Zishu and Chinese writer Qiao Ye, who had made reciprocal visits for literary exchanges between China and Malaysia in 2024. This was one of the special activities to mark the 50th anniversary of the relations between the two countries in 2024.

According to the Beijing Publishing Group (BPG), the mechanism of literary exchange was established between the BPG and Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka (The Institute of Language and Literature) in May 2023. It was then when the

BPG office in Malaysia was inaugurated, as was the office of Han Culture Centre Malaysia in Beijing. In September, the two institutions officially signed the Kuala Lumpur project of the reciprocal visits of writers, marking a milestone between their cooperation. This is an important platform of exchanges between writers of China and Malaysia.



Unexpectedly warm welcome

At the invitation of Beijing October Arts & Literature Publishing House under the

BPG, Li Zishu, whose novel

Liusudi, or

Worldly Land, which won the Huazong Literary Award, the highest literary prize of Malaysian-Chinese literature in Malaysia, had a 52-day tour from October to November in various Chinese cities, including Beijing, Lijiang, Chengdu, Chongqing, Qingdao and Hohhot. During her stay in China, Li promoted her two books and shared her writing experience, which was warmly welcomed by Chinese literary enthusiasts. Many of them came to buy her books to then be signed by the author herself, and shared their thoughts ignited by her books.



"It is beyond my expectation that books by the Malaysian-Chinese, a small group from a small country have been so well received in China," Li said during her interview in Beijing with the Global Times.



"It is because the Chinese community in Malaysia have the same culture and values with the Chinese people that the ordinary readers can enter the worlds of my novels, understand their characters and share their experiences without any obstacles. And this also results from the influence of Confucianism, featuring kindness, righteousness, propriety, wisdom and trust," Li noted.



Li first came to China in 2007 and stayed in Beijing for two years. Despite her fluency in Chinese, she still had a "cultural shock" in the beginning. But this inspired her to observe life and write about her experiences in the capital city. Many of them were included into her mini-novel collection tiled Yusheng (meaning the rest of life), which was another book she promoted during this trip. "Without my stay in Beijing, I would never have written these works," she said.

After returning home, Li started to reflect on her own country and culture. "The diversity between China and Malaysia in the way of life, modes of thinking and languages - mixed languages, have made strong impact on my thoughts, which helped nourish and enliven my literary creations," Li told the Global Times.



Furthermore, she expressed great appreciation for China's strong support for the Malaysian-Chinese writers. Having her novels published in the Chinese mainland is "very encouraging for us," she told the Global Times. "It has made it possible for us to move a step forward."



However, Li also stressed that she did not hope this was an activity from just one side. She expected that the Malaysian-Chinese literature could also inspire the literary creation in the Chinese mainland, and gave its writers some new thoughts. "I hope it can play a two-way role so that each side can learn from and inspire each other, which is the most important thing."

Li's novel

Worldly Land

will be adapted and made into a film. "This adaptation can draw more widespread social attention and help people learn about the changes of the Malaysian-Chinese community, especially several families over the past 50 years," Chen Yucheng, a deputy editor-in-chief of Beijing October Arts & Literature Publishing House and planning editor of

Worldly Land, told the Global Times.

'Amiable visit'

Chinese writer

Qiao Ye, whose novel

Baoshui Village

has earned the Mao Dun Literary Prize - the top literary award in Chinese mainland, had a 15-day tour in Malaysia in September 2024. She visited Kuala Lumpur, Penang and Ipoh. During her visit, Qiao participated in many literary exchange activities and visited historical sites and Chinese language schools, interacted with local readers, and discussed the creation, translation and publication of literary works with local officials, writers and scholars.



"This was the most in-depth academic exchange abroad with the longest duration for me,"

Qiao told the Global Times. As there are many Malaysian-Chinese in ­Malaysia, she felt "very amiable during my visit, so did the locals when they saw me." Touring many ancestral halls and familial temples, Qiao witnessed the complete preservation of the Chinese culture by the local people whose ancestors were mostly from Guangdong and Fujian provinces. "These are all strong traces of Chinese culture. They show we share the same roots," said Qiao.



During her stay in Malaysia,

Qiao also met Li. She said in Li's novel

Worldly Land, there are traces of Chinese culture everywhere, such as playing Chinese chess, sending red envelopes at the full-month of newborn babies and so on. "These all demonstrate the strong vitality of our Chinese culture."

Of course, it also reveals some differences between the Malaysian-Chinese and the Chinese cultures due to historical reasons and their experience of living overseas,

Qiao admitted.



"Although they look different on the surface, they are connected through literature,"

Qiao said. "But such differences are very charming, and can become a reference for our Chinese culture which is diversified and deep-rooted with luxuriant leaves. It gives us a sense of proximity in the far distance."

"The exchange of visits has set up a literary bridge, which can be extended as long as you like. And Li's novel Worldly Land can serve as such a bridge," Qiao said.



