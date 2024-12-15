In Kyiv, Man Detained For Damaging Flags, Photos Of Fallen Ukrainian Defenders

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) detained a man who, on the night of December

15, damaged flags and photos of fallen defenders in Maidan Nezalezhnosti (Independence Square) in Kyiv.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by Kyiv police on Telegram .

"Information about the incident was received this morning by the Shevchenkivskyi District Police Department. A local resident informed law enforcement that she discovered damaged flags and photos honoring fallen defenders in Maidan Nezalezhnosti," the statement reads.

As a result of operational measures, police identified the perpetrator as a 36-year-old native of Sumy region.

The man was detained by a police patrol unit.

The offender was in an agitated state, and after a medical examination, he was hospitalized in a specialized medical facility.

The matter is currently under review for legal qualification.

